A viral video of passengers offering namaz at Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 has triggered a political storm in Karnataka. BJP’s Vijay Prasad questioned CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging double standards over RSS restrictions.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A video circulating widely on social media platforms has ignited a political firestorm in Karnataka, showing a group performing Islamic prayers at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The footage, which has gained significant traction online, depicts several individuals offering 'namaz' in an open area of the terminal while security personnel can be seen standing nearby, observing the situation. travellers at the busy airport terminal witnessed this unexpected scene unfold in the middle of common passenger areas where hundreds of travellers typically move through continuously.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad directly questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge and asked whether the individuals had secured prior permission as required under recent state regulations. He said the government was inconsistent in the application of rules, noting that organisations like the RSS face scrutiny when conducting activities even after obtaining proper permissions. “Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area? Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?” he added.

Internet Divided Over Incident

The video has sparked widespread debate on social media, with reactions sharply divided. Several users pointed out that Bengaluru airport contains prayer rooms for this purpose, while others criticised Vijay Prasad for comparing an organisation like RSS to common public. One user wrote, “Applying Priyank Kharge’s own logic, how is this justified? How are people openly using government or public property without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities? Will Priyank Kharge raise the same objections here as well, or does his questioning only apply selectively?” Another user stated, “Is RSS a religion now? Priyank Kharge hasn’t stopped common Hindus or Christians from praying anywhere. He has stopped the activities of a political organization.”

What Triggered the Controversy?

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of the RSS in Karnataka. Minister Priyank Kharge has repeatedly criticised the organisation for conducting activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned properties, accusing it of “indoctrinating young minds” and spreading a philosophy that undermines constitutional values. Speaking to ANI, Kharge clarified that he had never sought a ban on the RSS as an organisation but objected to its use of public spaces for mass gatherings. He emphasised that religious and cultural instruction should be the responsibility of families, not schools, and questioned why the children of BJP leaders rarely participate in RSS activities.

Kharge urged that the RSS should restrict its programs to private spaces, such as homes or privately rented venues, instead of using government-owned grounds or temples. He warned that allowing the organisation to operate publicly risks sowing communal tensions and conveying the impression that it is above the law.

Following Kharge’s letter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the Chief Secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government regarding a ban on RSS activities in government spaces, signalling the state’s intention to evaluate whether similar restrictions should apply in Karnataka.