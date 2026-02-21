Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Patchy Rain Expected and Mist Forecast Across City
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Occasional patchy rain expected with early morning mist. Temperatures to range between 18°C and 31°C. Winds at 20.9 km/h and moderate AQI 45–96. Clear skies turning partly cloudy by evening.
Bengaluru Weather Today: Patchy Rain Expected
Bengaluru is set to experience occasional light rain in the coming hours, bringing a brief relief from the prevailing dry conditions.
Humidity in the city will hover around 55%, accompanied by winds blowing at 20.9 km/h.
Air quality remains moderate with an AQI range of 45–96, making it generally safe for outdoor activities, though sensitive groups may need to take precautions.
Local Forecast for the Next 24 Hours
For the next 24 hours, residents of Bengaluru can expect mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy towards the evening and night.
Early morning mist is very likely in some areas, creating a picturesque start to the day.
Temperatures will remain comfortable, with the maximum reaching approximately 31°C and the minimum around 18°C, making mornings and nights pleasantly cool.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook for 48 Hours
Looking ahead, the 48-hour forecast indicates that the clear skies will gradually become partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening.
Mist will continue to form during early morning hours in certain localities.
The temperature is expected to remain consistent, with a high near 31°C and a low of 18°C, offering a stable weather pattern for outdoor plans or travel in and around the city.
Key Weather Highlights and Precautions
Residents and visitors in Bengaluru should note that while light showers are expected, overall weather conditions remain favourable for most daily activities.
Winds at 20.9 km/h may make evenings slightly breezy, and moderate air quality suggests that those with respiratory sensitivities should take necessary precautions.
Overall, the city can look forward to mostly pleasant weather with occasional patches of rain and early morning mist.
