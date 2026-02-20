A Karnataka tiffin stall owner in Hampi served travellers fresh homemade dosas late at night when the town was shut. The heartwarming act of kindness went viral on Instagram, earning praise for her generosity and hospitality.

Late-night hunger can strike at the most unexpected times, especially while travelling. However, finding food in a quiet town after hours is often difficult and sometimes even worrying. For a group of travellers in Hampi, what began as a simple search for dinner turned into a heartwarming experience when a local tiffin stall owner opened her home and kitchen to serve them a freshly cooked meal.

A Warm Welcome In Hampi

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Prerna Singhal, captures a memorable late-night moment during her visit to Hampi. According to her post, she and her travel companions were searching for food around 10 pm when they realised that most establishments in the town had already closed for the night.

While walking through the quiet streets, they were noticed by a woman who runs a small tiffin stall in the area. Recognising the group from a breakfast spot they had visited a few days earlier, the woman warmly invited them to her home and offered to prepare fresh dosas for them.

In the video, Prerna is heard saying, “This sweet lady helped us at night in Hampi while we were craving for some food, and everything around us was shut down.”

She added that they had been wandering around town late at night in search of dinner when this unexpected act of kindness came their way.

Freshly Prepared Meal At Home

The woman, who operates a modest tiffin house, not only welcomed the travellers but also involved her family in preparing the meal. Prerna shared that the stall owner’s husband and other family members helped with the cooking.

The group sat in the veranda while the host prepared coconut chutney, masala dosa and turmeric-ginger pickle from scratch.

Recalling the experience, Prerna said, “Trust me when I say it, it was the best dosa I have had in such a long time and especially at night when you are very hungry, and suddenly you get you know this freshly home-cooked meal, you feel even happier.”

The video shows the friends enjoying the hot dosas served with chutney and pickle, clearly touched by the generosity extended to them.

The post was captioned, “One of the best local experiences I had in a while at Jai Hanuman Tiffin Centre, Hampi.”

How Did Social Media React?

