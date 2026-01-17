The number of child kidnappings/disappearances in Karnataka is increasing year by year, and kidnapped children are being forced into begging and other illegal activities.

The number of child kidnappings/disappearances in Karnataka is increasing year by year, and kidnapped children are being forced into begging and other illegal activities. Police statistics reveal that in the last three years, a total of 9,597 children, including 2,748 boys and 6,891 girls, have been kidnapped in the state. Of these, 1,094 children are still missing, and the police have no information about their whereabouts.

Among those kidnapped, the number of girls is higher. Data from the last three years shows that more than twice as many girls as boys have been abducted.

Criminals forcing children into begging

Looking at the yearly data in the state, a total of 2,748 boys were kidnapped: 908 in 2023, 975 in 2024, and 865 in 2025. Similarly, 2,131 girls were kidnapped in 2023, 2,436 in 2024, and 2,324 in 2025.These abducted children are reportedly often threatened and forced into begging, forced labor, sexual abuse, prostitution, and even organ harvesting.

What measures are being taken for control?

As soon as a child abduction case is reported, an FIR is filed without delay. With the parents' consent, press releases and announcements on television and radio are issued to get any clues about the accused and the abducted child from all police stations in the state.

Posters/photos are put up in border areas and at bus/railway stations. The Regional Passport Office is checked for any passport applications for newborn children.

Measures such as issuing lookout notices and searching for missing children in neighboring districts are taken. Teams of officers are formed to search everywhere, review UDR cases of unidentified bodies registered in police stations of neighboring districts, check reports from the District Crime Records Bureau, and broadcast photos of missing children in newspapers and on television, according to officials.

The child protection force needs continuous training. Recently, the influence of social media on children has increased. There is a possibility that children may leave home when strangers lure them with temptations. The helpline numbers of the Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee should be widely publicized. The government should organize more awareness programs and seek help from NGOs. Society's responsibility in this is crucial, says Nagasimha G. Rao, Child Rights Activist.

Shocking Kidnapping of Nishchith

A 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru, on Jan 30, 2025. Miscreants kidnapped Nishchith from Shanti Niketan Layout near Horamavu and called his father, demanding a ransom of Rs. 5 lakhs. The boy's father filed a complaint at the Horamavu police station. Upon learning this, the kidnappers killed the boy, burned his body in a deserted area in Kaggalipura, and fled. The accused were later arrested after being shot in the leg. This incident sent shockwaves across the state.

Statistics of kidnappings in the state over the last 3 years:

2023

Kidnapped: (Boys) 908, (Girls) - 2131

Found: (Boys) 873, (Girls) -2089

Still missing: (Boys) 35, (Girls) - 42

2024

Kidnapped: (Boys) 975, (Girls) -2436

Found: (Boys) 930, (Girls) -2336

Yet to be found: (Boys) 45, (Girls) - 100

2025

Kidnapped: (Boys) 865, (Girls) - 2324

Found: (Boys) 676, (Girls) - 1641

Yet to be found: (Boys) 189, (Girls) - 683