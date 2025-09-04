Bengaluru residents have mocked the newly launched Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for using the English word “Greater” in its name. Social media users questioned why a Kannada equivalent wasn’t chosen and shared humorous reactions online.

Bengaluru: The launch of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has sparked a wave of debate and amusement among residents of the city. The new administrative body, which aims to improve urban governance by dividing Bengaluru into five municipal corporations and expanding zonal and sub-zonal offices, is already drawing criticism, not for its functions, but for its name. Social media users have mocked the use of the English word “Greater” in the authority’s title, questioning why a Kannada equivalent was not chosen and highlighting the irony of placing Kannada text alongside English signage.

Social Media Reactions

A viral post showing the new GBA building with the caption, “No Kannada word for ‘Greater’?” quickly gained traction, eliciting a range of responses. Many users pointed out that the word “Bruhat” in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) already conveyed the meaning of “great.” Critics argued that simply changing the name would not improve administration unless structural issues from the BBMP were resolved.

Scroll to load tweet…

One user wrote, “Name change won’t help unless commissions are ironed out from BBMP/GBA work,” while another expressed cynicism over the new governance system: “These new area additions and appointment of divisional in-charges are just a new way to decentralize corruption. Bangalore is already suffocating, and now it will only go into a coma.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Mockery And Humour

Some social media posts poked fun at the signage itself. “Irony is they have Kannadave right below ‘Greater.’ Wonder which Brihaspathi’s idea it was,” read one reaction.

Another user quipped, “If they can clean the city, improve roads, tackle illegal construction and debris dumping, I am even okay with the board being in Tagalog.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Others took a lighter approach.

“It is okay, as long as ‘Greater’ is not a Hindi word,” one person commented. Another suggested, “Why can’t you suggest some words? Let’s make it viral.”

About The Greater Bengaluru Authority

The GBA, officially coming into effect this week, replaces the BBMP as Bengaluru’s central planning authority. It divides the city into five new municipal corporations, each headed by IAS officers as commissioners. The authority has increased zonal offices from 27 to 50 and doubled sub-zonal offices to 150, aiming at decentralization of governance. While the GBA will focus on large infrastructure projects, the municipal corporations will handle property tax collection, local revenue, and civic services.

Key Takeaways

The launch of the GBA highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing administrative reforms with public perception. While the structural changes aim to streamline governance and bring services closer to residents, the name choice has sparked humour, criticism, and lively debate among Bengaluru citizens.