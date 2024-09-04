Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Nag celebrates 76th birthday: 8 interesting facts about veteran Kannada actor

    Anant Nag, the renowned Kannada actor, turns 76 today. Born on September 4, 1948, in Mumbai, he's celebrated for his versatile roles in Kannada, Hindi, and other Indian languages. With over 300 films and significant contributions to television and politics, his legacy is profound.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Anant Nag, the celebrated actor from the Kannada film industry, is marking his 76th birthday today. Born on September 4, 1948, in Mumbai, Anant Nag has made a significant mark in Kannada cinema as a hero, supporting actor, and comedian.

    article_image2

    His versatility extends beyond Kannada, with contributions to Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Anant Nag's journey began in Nagarakatte, Honnavar, from where his name, Anant Nag, is derived. He spent his early childhood at Anandashram near Kasaragod and later received his primary education in Honnavar before continuing his studies in Mumbai.

    article_image3

    It was there that he began his acting career, starting with Hindi and Marathi plays and eventually performing in over 50 Kannada and Konkani plays. In 1972, Anant Nag made his film debut with the Kannada film *Sankalpa* and the Hindi film *Ankur* directed by Shyam Benegal. His role in *Bayalu Dari* and the groundbreaking film *Beladingala Bale* won him widespread acclaim.

    article_image4

    Some of his other notable films include *Na Ninna Bidalare*, *Chandanada Gombe*, *Minchin Ota*, *Narada Vijaya*, *Benkiya Bale*, and *Godhi Balla Sadharan Maikattu*. Throughout his career, Anant Nag has acted in more than 300 movies.

    article_image5

    Beyond his film career, Anant Nag has made a significant impact on Kannada television and has been honored with six Filmfare Awards and four Karnataka State Awards. His influence extends to politics, where he has been associated with the Janata Dal Party since 1983 and served as a Minister of the Bangalore Development Authority.

    article_image6

    Anant Nag is married to his co-actress Gayathri, who is 14 years younger than him. Their relationship began when Gayathri, after a shooting session at Nandi Hills, accepted Anant Nag's direct marriage proposal, leading to their union. Gayathri agreed not to act in films anymore as part of their agreement. They have a beloved daughter, Aditi Nag.

    article_image7

    Anant Nag's bond with his late brother Shankar Nag was profound; he considered Shankar not only as his brother but also as a surrogate son. The tragic loss of Shankar Nag in an accident left Anant Nag deeply affected, taking nearly a decade for him to come to terms with the loss.

    article_image8

    Anant Nag

    Today, as Anant Nag celebrates his 76th birthday, his remarkable career and contributions to both cinema and society are fondly remembered and celebrated.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix 'The Perfect Couple' trailer OUT: Ishaan Khattar's first Hollywood show to feature Nicole Kidman RBA

    Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' trailer OUT: Ishaan Khattar's first Hollywood show to feature Nicole Kidman

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list RKK

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71 RBA

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home

    Recent Stories

    Bhopal museum heist gone wrong! Thief steals artefacts worth Rs 15 crore, gets caught after 25ft fall shk

    Bhopal museum heist gone wrong! Thief steals artefacts worth Rs 15 crore, gets caught after 25ft fall

    football Serbia vs Spain: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Serbia vs Spain: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Weight loss to pain relief: 6 Unexpected benefits of laughing more RTM

    Weight loss to pain relief: 6 Unexpected benefits of laughing more

    TVS Jupiter 110 2024 edition launched: Check features, specs, price and more gcw

    TVS Jupiter 110 2024 edition launched: Check features, specs, price and more

    7 EASY step to wear a nauvari saree perfectly gcw

    7 EASY steps to wear a nauvari saree perfectly

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon