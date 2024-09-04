Anant Nag celebrates 76th birthday: 8 interesting facts about veteran Kannada actor

Anant Nag, the renowned Kannada actor, turns 76 today. Born on September 4, 1948, in Mumbai, he's celebrated for his versatile roles in Kannada, Hindi, and other Indian languages. With over 300 films and significant contributions to television and politics, his legacy is profound.

Anant Nag, the celebrated actor from the Kannada film industry, is marking his 76th birthday today. Born on September 4, 1948, in Mumbai, Anant Nag has made a significant mark in Kannada cinema as a hero, supporting actor, and comedian.

His versatility extends beyond Kannada, with contributions to Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Anant Nag's journey began in Nagarakatte, Honnavar, from where his name, Anant Nag, is derived. He spent his early childhood at Anandashram near Kasaragod and later received his primary education in Honnavar before continuing his studies in Mumbai.

It was there that he began his acting career, starting with Hindi and Marathi plays and eventually performing in over 50 Kannada and Konkani plays. In 1972, Anant Nag made his film debut with the Kannada film *Sankalpa* and the Hindi film *Ankur* directed by Shyam Benegal. His role in *Bayalu Dari* and the groundbreaking film *Beladingala Bale* won him widespread acclaim.

Some of his other notable films include *Na Ninna Bidalare*, *Chandanada Gombe*, *Minchin Ota*, *Narada Vijaya*, *Benkiya Bale*, and *Godhi Balla Sadharan Maikattu*. Throughout his career, Anant Nag has acted in more than 300 movies.

Beyond his film career, Anant Nag has made a significant impact on Kannada television and has been honored with six Filmfare Awards and four Karnataka State Awards. His influence extends to politics, where he has been associated with the Janata Dal Party since 1983 and served as a Minister of the Bangalore Development Authority.

Anant Nag is married to his co-actress Gayathri, who is 14 years younger than him. Their relationship began when Gayathri, after a shooting session at Nandi Hills, accepted Anant Nag's direct marriage proposal, leading to their union. Gayathri agreed not to act in films anymore as part of their agreement. They have a beloved daughter, Aditi Nag.

Anant Nag's bond with his late brother Shankar Nag was profound; he considered Shankar not only as his brother but also as a surrogate son. The tragic loss of Shankar Nag in an accident left Anant Nag deeply affected, taking nearly a decade for him to come to terms with the loss.

Today, as Anant Nag celebrates his 76th birthday, his remarkable career and contributions to both cinema and society are fondly remembered and celebrated.

