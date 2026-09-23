Two-wheeler riders using Bengaluru’s Electronic City route may soon be exempted from toll payments. The NHAI is expected to take control of the elevated highway after the 20-year concession ends and may revise toll rates for other vehicles.

Bengaluru commuters using the busy Electronic City route may soon get some relief. Motorcyclists are expected to be exempted from paying toll at the Electronic City toll plaza, while toll rates for other vehicles are also likely to be revised. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to issue an official order on the changes soon.

The development comes as the public-private partnership contract for the Electronic City elevated highway is nearing its end. According to an update shared by NHAI officials with the media, the highway and toll plaza will come under NHAI’s control once the agreement ends.

Big Change Expected At Electronic City Toll Plaza

The 20-year public-private partnership agreement covering the construction and maintenance of the Electronic City elevated highway is coming to an end. Following this, NHAI is set to take control of the road and toll plaza.

As part of the transition, the authority is expected to revise the existing toll rates.

Toll To Continue, But Rates May Drop

According to the report, other vehicle categories are likely to see a reduction in toll charges, while motorcycles may be exempted from toll altogether. The toll revision process has reportedly already begun, with an official order on toll-free travel for bikes expected in the coming days.

The around 10-kilometre Electronic City elevated highway connects Central Silk Board and Bommanahalli on Hosur Road with Electronics City. Construction began in 2006, and the flyover was inaugurated on January 22, 2010.

The elevated highway was built by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Limited under a Build-Operate-Transfer model at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The Electronic City toll plaza currently charges Rs 65 for cars, jeeps and vans. Toll charges for different vehicle categories range from Rs 25 to Rs 365. Commuters are now expecting these rates to be revised after NHAI takes over the facility.