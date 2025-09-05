Image Credit : X

Beladingala Baale revolves around Revanth, an Indian chess grandmaster, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he starts receiving mysterious calls from an anonymous young woman. She claims to be a big fan and challenges him in various ways, testing not only his chess skills but also his wit and patience.

Intrigued and driven by curiosity, Revanth embarks on a personal quest to track down the caller, unraveling the mystery behind her identity. The story explores themes of obsession, intellect, and human connection, blending suspense and emotional depth.