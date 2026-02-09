A Bengaluru cab driver, Uttam, went above and beyond to return a passenger’s lost passport, PR card, and wallet. His dedication won praise online, with social media calling him “above internet validation.”

In a heartwarming story from Bengaluru, a cab driver named Uttam has displayed extraordinary integrity and dedication by returning a passenger’s lost passport, PR card, and wallet. The passenger had taken a cab from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 2:30 am and, exhausted, accidentally left a sling bag containing all important documents in the backseat. The loss went unnoticed until the next morning, but thanks to Uttam’s relentless efforts, a potential legal and financial nightmare was completely averted.

Uttam’s Dedication to Doing the Right Thing

After noticing the bag, Uttam did not simply drop it off at the nearest station or give up when the passport address did not match the drop-off location. Instead, he spent an hour walking around the neighbourhood, knocking on doors and asking residents if they recognised the passenger from the ID. His perseverance paid off when he ran into the passenger’s father on the street and successfully handed over the bag.

A Reminder of Integrity in Everyday Life

In a city where transport complaints often make headlines, Uttam’s actions stand out as a shining example of honesty and civic responsibility. By returning the bag intact, he saved the passenger months of legal hassle and thousands of rupees in replacement fees. The passenger expressed gratitude by rewarding Uttam and sharing the story online, ensuring the community knows about his exemplary conduct.

Social Media Praises Uttam’s Heroic Effort

The incident, shared on Reddit, quickly gained attention. Users lauded Uttam for his actions:

One user commented: “Good Man Uttammmmm. He is keeping up his name. I hope he gets to know that internet is praising him.”

A second user commented: “Uttam is above internet validation, he validates the internet.”

A third user commented: “Uttam did an ati-uttam work.”

This story serves as a reminder that in every city, there are people like Uttam whose kindness, honesty, and commitment make life a little brighter.