Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda reportedly visited Vaishak’s funeral to pay her last respects but was not allowed to view his body by family members. RR Nagar police have registered a UDR and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The death of businessman Vaishak Upadhyaya, 45, has triggered a police inquiry after he was found dead at an apartment in RR Nagar. The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Vaishak was described as a close friend of Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda, whose name has been mentioned in a complaint submitted by his wife, Megha.

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After the post-mortem examination, Vaishak’s family donated his eyes. His last rites were performed at the Chamrajpet crematorium in Bengaluru.

Actress Reportedly Denied Entry at Funeral

Krishi Thapanda reportedly arrived at the crematorium to pay her last respects to Vaishak. However, family members objected to her presence and did not allow her to view the body.

According to reports, Vaishak’s father-in-law asked the actress to leave the premises. Krishi Thapanda reportedly left the crematorium without speaking to the media.

Wife’s Complaint Mentions Actress

In her complaint, Megha reportedly stated that she did not suspect anyone in connection with her husband’s death at this stage. However, she referred to Vaishak’s association with Krishi Thapanda and disputes within the family.

Megha reportedly said she came to know about the alleged relationship after watching a video on YouTube. She stated that she had asked Vaishak to end his association with the actress. According to the complaint, Vaishak had agreed but continued to remain in contact with Krishi Thapanda.

The complaint further states that Vaishak had stopped speaking to Megha directly and communicated with her through WhatsApp. It also states that he had not returned home for around a month before his death.

Events on the Night of the Incident

According to the complaint, Vaishakh sent Megha a WhatsApp message on the night of the incident, asking whether their son was at home. She replied that he was.

At around 11.30 pm, RR Nagar police reportedly contacted Megha’s father and informed the family about the incident. When relatives reached the location, they found Vaishakh’s body on the floor, according to the complaint.

Police personnel and Krishi Thapanda were reportedly present at the scene when the family arrived.

Police Investigation Under Way

Vaishakh and Megha married in October 2010 and have a son. Police have registered a UDR and are examining the circumstances leading to Vaishakh’s death.

The investigation is under way, and further details are awaited.