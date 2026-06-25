Shivamogga-Tirupati Flight Cancelled at Last Minute, 60 Passengers Stranded
Around 60 passengers were stranded after the Shivamogga-Tirupati flight was cancelled shortly before departure. The airline had initially announced a delay due to unavoidable reasons before citing a technical issue for the cancellation.
SpiceJet Flight Cancellation Leaves Passengers Stranded
A SpiceJet flight from Shivamogga to Tirupati was cancelled at the last minute, leaving around 60 passengers stranded. The airline initially informed passengers that the flight had been delayed but cancelled it shortly before its scheduled departure.
Passengers were left waiting at the airport following the sudden cancellation. The reason for the cancellation was not immediately known.
Passengers Express Anger Over Flight Cancellation
Around 60 passengers were scheduled to travel to Tirupati on the SpiceJet flight at 12.30 pm. Airline staff initially informed them that the flight would depart late due to unavoidable reasons.
Passengers waited at the airport and expressed their anger over the delay. With no immediate alternative arrangements available, they continued to wait for further updates from the airline.
Flight Cancellation Disappoints Tirupati Devotees
Passengers arrived at the airport at the scheduled time and waited for the flight to depart. At around 1.30 pm, airline staff announced that the Shivamogga-Tirupati flight had been cancelled due to technical reasons.
The cancellation caused significant inconvenience to devotees who had booked online darshan slots at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Many passengers were left disappointed as they were unable to continue with their planned pilgrimage.
Passengers Question Flight Cancellation After Delay
Around 60 passengers were left stranded at Shivamogga Airport after the airline cancelled the Tirupati flight following a prolonged delay. Passengers expressed anger over the cancellation and questioned why they had not been informed earlier about the technical issue.
They said they could have made alternative travel arrangements if the airline had clearly communicated the possibility of cancellation when it first announced the delay.
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