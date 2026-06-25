Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru has been granted Deemed-to-be-University status by the Ministry of Education on the UGC’s recommendation. The 78-year-old institution aims to expand quality, inclusive and affordable higher education.

Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru has been granted Deemed-to-be-University status by the Ministry of Education, following a recommendation from the University Grants Commission. The development marks a significant milestone for the institution, which has a 78-year legacy in higher education and has played an important role in advancing women’s education in Karnataka.

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The announcement was made on June 25, 2026, by Sr Jose Lynette, Superior General of the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa and President of the Mount Carmel Educational Society, at a meeting in Bengaluru. Sr Jose Lynette and members of the management also unveiled the university’s new logo to mark the occasion.

New Status Marks Major Institutional Milestone

The Deemed-to-be-University status recognises the institution’s academic journey, contribution to higher education and efforts to expand access to quality learning. The college said the new status would help strengthen its academic programmes, research initiatives and multidisciplinary approach to education.

Mount Carmel College aims to develop as a university aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with a focus on quality, inclusivity, equity and affordability in higher education.

“It is both a privilege and a responsibility to carry forward the vision of our Foundress, Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima, in a rapidly changing educational landscape,” Sr Jose Lynette said.

“Rooted in her teachings and guided by the principles of holistic multidisciplinary education, inclusivity and empowerment, the university is poised to shape future generations and contribute to national development,” she added.

A Legacy of 78 Years in Education

Mount Carmel College traces its origins to 1944, when its journey began in Thrissur, Kerala. It later moved to Bengaluru in 1948 to meet the growing demand for women’s education in the city.

The institution became autonomous in 2005 and received a 10-year extension of its autonomous status in 2022. It transitioned into a co-educational institution in 2023.

Mount Carmel College is among the few institutions in India to have completed five cycles of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Academic Programmes and National Recognition

The institution currently offers 54 undergraduate programmes, 18 postgraduate programmes and 11 doctoral programmes. It has consistently featured among the top 20 colleges in India.

With its new Deemed-to-be-University status, Mount Carmel College is expected to broaden its academic and research opportunities while continuing its focus on student empowerment, inclusive education and national development.