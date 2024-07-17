Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttara Kannada hill collapse: Heartbreaking footage of pet dog searching for owner among debris goes viral

    In the aftermath of the Shirur landslide tragedy in Ankola, Uttara Kannada, a poignant scene unfolded: the pet dog of the late Lakshmana Nayka's family wandered amidst debris, searching desperately for its owners. Rescued during NDRF operations, its plight resonates with the broader grief caused by natural disasters.

    Uttara Kannada Hills collapse tragedy: Heartbreaking picture of Dog searching for owner among debris goes viral vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    In the aftermath of the tragic landslide in the Shirur area of Ankola, Uttara Kannada district, a poignant scene has gripped onlookers. Six members of the Lakshmana Nayka family and a resident were swept away by the river Gangavali during the landslide, succumbing to its waters.

    Amidst the devastation, a heart-wrenching sight unfolded as the pet dog belonging to the late Lakshmana Nayka's family wandered the area, searching desperately for its home and owners. Captured on mobile, the dog's futile search amidst the debris left by the hill collapse highlighted the anguish of loss even for our four-legged companions.

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    The dog, bewildered by the transformed landscape that once held familiarity, could be seen whimpering and searching for its owners. Resigned to its fate, the pet dog scavenged for food from kind passersby while continuing its quest for the family it has lost forever.

    During the search and rescue operations conducted by the NDRF team in the Gangavali River, the scene of the dog searching amidst the operation added a poignant layer to the ongoing tragedy. Left orphaned by the landslide that claimed its entire family, the pet dog's plight symbolizes the broader grief and devastation caused by natural disasters.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification Netizens roast him to write in Kannada first vkp

    Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification, Netizens troll to write in Kannada first

    Bengaluru BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors vkp

    Bengaluru: BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over Congress will distribute wealth among muslims remark vkp

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    Karnataka rainfall mayhem Nine feared dead stuck under debris as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada Ankola vkp

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    Recent Stories

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid? RKK

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Thirteen Indians three Sri Lankans missing among crew of sixteen as oil tanker capsizes of Oman coast vkp

    13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing among crew of 16 as oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

    From bicycles to digital payments: PM Modi hails 'Made in India' success story for boosting economy globally snt

    From bicycles to digital payments: PM Modi hails 'Made in India' success story for global economic boost

    World Emoji Day 2024: Significance, history, how to celebrate RKK

    World Emoji Day 2024: Significance, history, how to celebrate

    Madhuri Dixit with husband poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding [PHOTOS] ATG

    Madhuri Dixit with husband poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon