Uttara Kannada hill collapse: Heartbreaking footage of pet dog searching for owner among debris goes viral

In the aftermath of the Shirur landslide tragedy in Ankola, Uttara Kannada, a poignant scene unfolded: the pet dog of the late Lakshmana Nayka's family wandered amidst debris, searching desperately for its owners. Rescued during NDRF operations, its plight resonates with the broader grief caused by natural disasters.

In the aftermath of the tragic landslide in the Shirur area of Ankola, Uttara Kannada district, a poignant scene has gripped onlookers. Six members of the Lakshmana Nayka family and a resident were swept away by the river Gangavali during the landslide, succumbing to its waters.

Amidst the devastation, a heart-wrenching sight unfolded as the pet dog belonging to the late Lakshmana Nayka's family wandered the area, searching desperately for its home and owners. Captured on mobile, the dog's futile search amidst the debris left by the hill collapse highlighted the anguish of loss even for our four-legged companions.



Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

The dog, bewildered by the transformed landscape that once held familiarity, could be seen whimpering and searching for its owners. Resigned to its fate, the pet dog scavenged for food from kind passersby while continuing its quest for the family it has lost forever.

During the search and rescue operations conducted by the NDRF team in the Gangavali River, the scene of the dog searching amidst the operation added a poignant layer to the ongoing tragedy. Left orphaned by the landslide that claimed its entire family, the pet dog's plight symbolizes the broader grief and devastation caused by natural disasters.

Latest Videos