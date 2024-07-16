Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

In Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, heavy rainfall triggered a tragic series of events. Nine lives are feared lost, including five from a single family in Ankola, suspected to be trapped under a hill collapse near Shirur. A landslide claimed the lives of an LPG tanker's driver and cleaner, with two others missing as the tanker was swept away.

The victims include Lakshmana Nayka (47), Shanti Nayka (36), Roshan (11), Avantika (6), and Jagannath (55) from the same family, believed to have been caught under the soil. Rescue operations, though initiated, are facing considerable challenges due to the ongoing landslide and adverse weather conditions.

The victims include Lakshmana Nayka (47), Shanti Nayka (36), Roshan (11), Avantika (6), and Jagannath (55) from the same family, believed to have been caught under the soil. Rescue operations, though initiated, are facing considerable challenges due to the ongoing landslide and adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, in a separate incident adding to the grim toll, an LPG tanker and its occupants fell victim to another landslide near the same area. The driver and cleaner of the tanker were tragically swept away while taking a break at a nearby canteen. Two others who were standing near the tanker were also missing, and the tanker itself was swept away by the rushing river.

