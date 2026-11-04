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First Muslim Senator Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan As Democrats Deliver Major Blow To Trump
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan's US Senate race, becoming first Muslim elected to upper chamber of Congress. His victory over Republican Mike Rogers came as Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in 2026 midterm elections.
Abdul El-Sayed first Muslim senator as Democrats sweep Congress
A historic victory in Michigan and a stunning Democratic comeback across the United States have changed the political equation for President Donald Trump. As election results from the November 3 midterm polls came in, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed emerged victorious in the closely watched Michigan Senate race, making history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His victory also became one of the defining moments of a wider Democratic surge that saw the party take control of both chambers of Congress.
"Michigan, we did it!" a jubilant El-Sayed told hundreds of supporters gathered at his election headquarters in Detroit. The crowd erupted in cheers, with supporters hugging one another as the 42-year-old declared himself honoured to become Michigan's senator-elect.
It is my honor and privilege to be headed to the US Senate to serve the great state of Michigan.
Michigan, we did what they said couldn’t be done. We won. Together. Now the real work begins. https://t.co/ITgNRyUkNc
— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 4, 2026
El-Sayed defeated former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers in a race that attracted national attention. Media networks projected him as the winner with a lead of nearly six percentage points. His victory will allow Democrats to retain the Michigan Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters.
But the significance of the election goes beyond one state's Senate contest. Democrats have also secured control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, delivering a major setback to Trump halfway through his second presidential term. The result is expected to make it considerably harder for the Republican President to push his legislative agenda through Congress.
Who is Abdul El-Sayed? The doctor who made political history
Abdul El-Sayed, 42, is a physician and former public health official who built his campaign around healthcare access, economic fairness and reducing the influence of wealthy donors in politics.
A major promise of his campaign was universal healthcare, including his support for Medicare for All. He argued that Americans should be able to visit a doctor without worrying about receiving an unaffordable medical bill. He also promised to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and push for greater accountability in government.
His campaign appealed particularly to voters looking for an alternative to established political leaders. El-Sayed held large rallies across Michigan, including in areas traditionally considered Republican strongholds. Grassroots campaigners, trade union activists and progressive influencers helped him reach voters across the state.
Sarah's beautiful speech in the final moments of our final rally of the campaign. https://t.co/bbTyp8onc9
— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 3, 2026
⭕ The election of the first Muslim senator in U.S. history: Abdul Aziz Al-Sayed, representing the Democratic Party in the state of Michigan. https://t.co/7XCI40mGez
— 🇵🇸ليلى (@Lailafatimeh) November 4, 2026
His victory also marked a significant milestone for Muslim representation in American politics. While Muslim Americans have previously been elected to the House of Representatives and other public offices, El-Sayed is the first Muslim to win a seat in the US Senate.
The campaign was not without difficulties. Republicans launched attacks against him, questioning his political positions and attempting to portray him as a national security risk. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance also mocked his Arabic name and made Islamophobic remarks, according to the campaign coverage.
El-Sayed responded to the attacks by continuing to focus on healthcare, household expenses and the concerns of ordinary voters.
At his victory celebration, he also addressed Vance directly, saying: "You're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."
Abdul El-Sayed to JD Vance:
JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. https://t.co/4XwZejXsm8
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026
Abdul El Sayed : Tonight we go from Inshallah to Alhamdulillah https://t.co/VXnRAjYQLO
— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 4, 2026
His Democratic primary rival, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who had lost to him in the party contest, also backed Rogers shortly before the general election. Despite this unexpected development, El-Sayed managed to secure the seat.
Democrats win control of both chambers of Congress
The bigger political story emerging from the 2026 midterms is the Democratic Party's return to power in Congress.
Before the election, Republicans controlled both the Senate and the House of Representatives, giving Trump considerable room to advance his domestic agenda. The party had entered the polls with a 53-47 advantage in the Senate and a narrow majority in the House.
Democrats have now overturned that position, winning control of both chambers. Their gains included victories in traditionally Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas.
The results reflect voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living, inflation and concerns about government accountability. They also represent a significant political warning for Trump, whose presidency became a central issue in the midterm campaign.
The new Congress is expected to take office in January 2027. Until then, the existing Republican-controlled Congress will continue its work.
The Democratic victory does not mean Trump will immediately lose his presidential powers. However, it will give the opposition party control over the legislative agenda, congressional committees and important oversight proceedings.
How will a Democratic Congress affect Trump's presidency?
A Democratic majority in both chambers could create several challenges for Trump. Here are the key areas where the change in political control could make a difference.
1. Passing new laws could become difficult
The most immediate impact will be on Trump's ability to pass legislation.
Under the US system, a bill generally needs approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate before it can reach the President. With Democrats controlling both chambers, proposals related to taxation, government spending, healthcare and other domestic priorities could face strong opposition.
Democrats could block Republican-backed bills or refuse to approve legislation that does not meet their demands. They could also introduce their own proposals, although getting them through the Senate may prove difficult.
This is where the Senate's filibuster becomes important.
The filibuster allows senators to prolong debate and delay or prevent a vote on legislation. In most cases, 60 votes are needed to end debate through a procedure known as cloture.
Even with control of the Senate, Democrats may not have enough votes to overcome this hurdle on their own. They will therefore need support from some Republicans to pass many major bills.
2. Trump could face greater congressional investigations
Control of the House will give Democrats an important advantage: the power to lead congressional committees.
These committees can hold hearings, seek documents, summon witnesses and use subpoenas as part of investigations into government activities.
Democrats have already indicated that they want to examine several issues involving Trump, his family and his administration.
Potential areas of scrutiny include:
- The business and cryptocurrency ventures of Trump and his family.
- Financial dealings involving Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
- Funding and donations connected to the proposed White House ballroom project.
- The administration's handling of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Defence contracts and government funding involving companies linked to the Trump family.
The proposed investigations could place Trump's business interests and administration under renewed scrutiny.
However, congressional investigations have limits. Congress can investigate alleged wrongdoing, demand information and refer matters to law enforcement, but it cannot itself prosecute individuals or impose criminal sentences. Any criminal charges would have to be pursued through the appropriate law enforcement and judicial processes.
3. Could Democrats try to impeach Trump again?
Another possibility is a renewed attempt to impeach Trump.
The President has already faced impeachment twice during his first term in office. On both occasions, the House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment, but the Senate did not secure the votes required to convict him.
With Democrats now controlling the House, the possibility of another impeachment process could return to the political debate.
The US Constitution gives the House the power to impeach a President. A simple majority is sufficient to approve articles of impeachment, meaning Democrats would not necessarily need Republican support to initiate the process.
However, impeachment does not automatically remove a President from office.
Once the House approves the articles, the matter moves to the Senate for a trial. Conviction requires the support of two-thirds of senators present. Only after conviction can the President be removed from office.
Given the high voting threshold, Democrats would need considerable Republican support to remove Trump through this process.
In short, a Democratic-controlled House could impeach Trump, but it cannot remove him from office on its own.
4. Presidential appointments could face delays
The Senate has an important constitutional responsibility: confirming senior government appointments.
These include federal judges, Supreme Court nominees, ambassadors and senior officials in the administration.
With Democrats controlling the Senate, Trump's choices for important government positions could face tougher questioning, delays or rejection.
This could make it harder for the President to fill key positions and influence the federal judiciary. Judicial appointments are particularly important because federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, can shape American law and policy for decades.
The Senate's confirmation powers will therefore become an important source of political pressure on the Trump administration.
5. Budget battles could trigger a government shutdown
Another major area of conflict could be government spending.
Congress controls federal spending and must approve funding for government departments and programmes. A Democratic majority could refuse to support funding proposals that include Trump's priorities unless the administration agrees to certain conditions.
This could lead to prolonged negotiations between the White House and Congress.
If lawmakers fail to reach an agreement on government funding before the deadline, parts of the federal government could shut down.
Budget disagreements could also involve the debt ceiling, which determines how much the government can borrow to meet its existing financial obligations.
Such disputes could become a major political challenge for Trump during the remaining years of his presidency.
What powers will Trump still have without Congress?
Despite the Democratic victory, Trump will continue to enjoy considerable powers as President.
He will remain in charge of the executive branch and will retain his authority over major government departments, foreign policy and national security decisions, subject to constitutional and legal limits.
One important tool available to him is the executive order. Through executive orders, a President can direct federal agencies and establish certain policy priorities without waiting for a new law to pass through Congress.
Trump has previously used executive orders to change government policies, impose tariffs and reshape federal administration. He can continue using this power, although executive actions can be challenged in court and cannot override existing laws or the Constitution.
Trump's veto power
He will also retain his presidential veto power.
If Congress passes a bill that Trump opposes, he can refuse to sign it and send it back to lawmakers. Congress can override his veto, but doing so requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.
That is a difficult threshold for Democrats to achieve without Republican support.
Therefore, while Democrats can block several of Trump's legislative priorities and increase scrutiny of his administration, they cannot simply take away his executive powers.
What does the Democratic victory mean for America?
The 2026 midterm results have created a new political reality in Washington. For the first time since 2023, Democrats will control both chambers of Congress, giving them an opportunity to challenge Trump's policies, investigate his administration and influence the direction of federal legislation.
For Trump, the result means that the remaining years of his presidency could involve difficult negotiations, legislative resistance and increased congressional scrutiny.
For Democrats, the victory offers an opportunity to demonstrate that they can deliver on promises related to healthcare, economic relief and government accountability.
El-Sayed's historic Michigan victory adds another dimension to the results. His election has broken a long-standing barrier for Muslim representation in the US Senate and given the Democratic Party's progressive wing a significant political achievement.
However, winning an election and delivering on campaign promises are two different challenges. Democrats will now have to prove that their new majority can translate electoral success into meaningful policy changes.
The bigger question is whether Trump will adjust his approach to work with a Congress controlled by his political opponents, or whether Washington is heading towards another prolonged period of political confrontation.
(With inputs from AFP and other agencies)
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