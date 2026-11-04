Minto Hospital in Bengaluru is preparing for Diwali 2026 by arranging additional staff, medicines and round-the-clock services to treat people injured by firecrackers. The hospital expects to handle burn and eye injury cases during the festival.

With Deepavali approaching, Bengaluru's Minto Hospital has stepped up preparations to handle a possible increase in firecracker-related injuries, particularly among children and young people. The hospital has made arrangements to provide immediate medical attention to those who sustain eye injuries, burns or other physical injuries while bursting firecrackers during the festival. Additional staff, medicines and other essential facilities have been arranged to ensure that patients receive timely treatment.

Minto Hospital Director Suresh Babu shared these details during a press conference and assured the public that the hospital would remain operational round the clock during the festival.

Minto Hospital Staff Prepared For Deepavali

Minto Hospital has put special arrangements in place to treat patients who may sustain injuries from firecrackers during Deepavali. Medical staff will work additional shifts to ensure that emergency cases are attended to without delay.

"During the Deepavali festival, our staff at Minto Hospital will be working extra shifts. Every year, hundreds of children suffer injuries to their eyes or other parts of their bodies due to firecrackers. We are fully prepared to provide the necessary treatment to such individuals," Suresh Babu said.

He added that eye injuries account for a significant proportion of the cases reported during the festival. The hospital has therefore ensured the availability of essential medicines, adequate staff and other necessary facilities to handle emergencies.

"Most of the patients who arrive during Deepavali are those who have sustained eye injuries from firecrackers. Should any such incidents occur this year, Minto Hospital will remain operational 24 hours a day. We have ensured that everything is in place, including the necessary medicines and adequate staffing, to handle such situations," he added.

Eye Injuries And Burns Among Common Firecracker-Related Cases

According to figures shared during the press conference, around 38% of firecracker-related injuries involve burns to the limbs or other parts of the body, while 19% involve eye injuries.

The hospital's figures also highlight the number of people who sought treatment following firecracker accidents in recent years. In 2024, 71 people were admitted to the hospital with firecracker-related injuries. In 2025, 56 people sought medical attention, of whom 14 required hospital admission.

The figures shared for 2025 also included 25 men, four women and six girls below the age of 18 who sustained injuries and received medical care.

Hospital Strengthens Emergency Arrangements

With firecracker-related accidents remaining a concern during Deepavali celebrations, Minto Hospital has focused on ensuring that patients can access medical care whenever required. The additional staffing arrangements and availability of essential medicines are intended to help the hospital respond to emergencies throughout the festival.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Nishat Sultan and Head of Department (HOD) Dr Shashidhar were also present at the press conference.