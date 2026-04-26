An NRI doctor lost jewellery worth ₹1 crore during a wedding reception at a Bengaluru luxury hall. The gold items were stolen from her room while she attended the function. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage in the investigation.

A shocking case of theft has been reported from Bengaluru, where jewellery worth nearly ₹1 crore belonging to an NRI doctor was stolen during a wedding reception. The incident has once again raised concerns over rising thefts at wedding venues in the city. The victim, Dr Sridevi, who travelled from the United States for her nephew’s wedding, was left devastated after discovering that her jewellery box had been emptied from her room during the celebrations. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Police Station.

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What Exactly Happened?

Dr Sridevi, who works in the United States, arrived in India on April 18 for her sister’s son’s wedding. The reception was held on April 22 at SDP Palace, a wedding hall near Katamnallur Cross in Hoskote.

That evening, her brother Srinivasamurthy handed her a box containing gold jewellery brought from the US. Around 7 pm, she wore some of the ornaments and kept the remaining items in the box. She then locked her room and went to attend the reception. However, when she returned at around 11.30 pm, she found the room unlocked and the jewellery box along with a bag completely empty.

Jewellery Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen

According to the FIR, a total of 725 grams of gold jewellery was stolen, with an estimated market value of around ₹1 crore. The missing items include two jhumkas weighing about 300 grams, a coin necklace weighing 200 grams, a gold waist belt (daabu) weighing 200 grams and head ornaments weighing 25 grams.

Family Suspects Insider Involvement

The family suspects that the theft may have been an inside job. Dr Sridevi has raised concerns about the presence of a maid who was seen when she was changing her jewellery. The family believes that someone familiar with the room or access to the key may have taken advantage of the situation. They expressed deep distress over the incident occurring during a joyful family celebration.

Police Launch Investigation

The Avalahalli Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Officers have inspected the venue and are reviewing CCTV footage from the wedding hall. Guests, staff members and catering workers are being questioned as part of the probe. Authorities have also formed a special team to trace the stolen jewellery and identify those responsible.