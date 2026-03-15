Surprise rains lashed parts of Mangaluru and nearby taluks on Saturday, bringing relief from intense heat. While residents welcomed the cooler weather, farmers faced losses as areca nuts kept for drying got wet.

Mangaluru: After days of dealing with intense, scorching heat, people finally got some relief as surprise rains lashed the region on Saturday. In Karkala taluk, areas like Ajekaru, Shirlalu, Keruvashe, Mala, Nooralbettu, and Bajagoli received heavy rainfall. Some places also experienced thunder and lightning, which helped cool down the atmosphere.

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Similarly, Hebri taluk also saw good showers in places like Muniyalu, Andaru, Mudradi, and Kabbinale. The sky was cloudy since morning, and the rain started suddenly in the evening, pouring heavily for a while.

Much-Needed Relief from Scorching Heat

While the rain brought a welcome break from the heat, it also caused some problems. In villages, areca nuts that were left out to dry got wet, causing some distress to farmers. But for most people, the rain was a huge relief after days of rising temperatures that had made daily life difficult.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts 5 Days of Rain and Thunderstorms

Good Rains Without Thunder

Belthangady Report: The unseasonal rain also hit Ujire and Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening. Areas like Mundaje and Guruvayanakere saw light drizzles. In Ujire and Dharmasthala, it rained well for about half an hour, but without any thunder or lightning. The Guruvayanakere area was cloudy in the evening before it started raining. Meanwhile, the Kajur-Killur region only had thunder and lightning. On Friday evening, the area around Naravi had also received good rainfall.

Also read: IMD Weather Update, March 15: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Delhi-Noida, Heat in UP and MP