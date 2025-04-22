Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Monday assured that justice will be done after the FBI arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh, involved in attacks in Punjab.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Monday (local time) assured that justice will be done after the FBI arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh, involved in attacks in Punjab.

Kash Patel, lauding the team's efforts, said the FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation in coordination with India.

"CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States," Patel wrote on X.

Patel further assured that the FBI continue finding those who perpetrate violence.

The FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested a terrorist, Harpreet Singh, involved in attacks in Punjab on Friday.

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav lauded the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and termed it as a "major milestone" in the crackdown on terror networks sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, “The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks.”

The Punjab Director General of Police also stated that the FBI and ICE's arrest was the result of "excellent international cooperation" and the exchange of information between the United States and India.

"Between 2023 and 2025, Happy Passia played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states. His arrest on April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, USA, by the FBI and ICE is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India," he posted.

