Karnataka Weather, April 22: Scorching sun and scattered thunderstorms in THESE cities
Karnataka Weather, April 22: Dry weather in some cities while coastal regions may experience isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Residents are advised to take precautions.
Karnataka Weather, April 22: While southern cities will feel warm and dry, parts of northern and coastal Karnataka may see brief relief in the form of localized afternoon thunderstorms. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related fatigue. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Bengaluru will see clear skies and a hot afternoon with dry conditions. Protective clothing and hydration are recommended if you're spending time outdoors.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Mysuru will also feel the heat, with some clouds offering only brief shade. Humid conditions could feel hotter than recorded.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Residents of Hubli-Dharwad should prepare for a hot and humid day. Isolated thunderstorms later in the day, might bring temporary relief.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Mangaluru's humid coastal climate will make the day feel especially oppressive. Scattered thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon.