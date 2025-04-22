India has declared a three-day State Mourning in honor of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025, at the Vatican. The mourning will be observed on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope’s funeral.

New Delhi: The Government of India has declared a three-day State Mourning as a mark of respect following the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The mourning will be observed across the country on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope's funeral.

Pope Francis (88) passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican on Monday.

The Home Ministry stated: "Three-Day State Mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See."

"His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away today, the 21st April, 2025. As a mark of respect, three-day State Mourning shall be observed throughout India, in the following manner: Two days' State Mourning on Tuesday, the 22nd April, 2025 and Wednesday, the 23rd April, 2025. One day's State Mourning on the day of the funeral," the statement added.

As per the MHA, during the period of the State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at Half Mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the Pope's death. He said Pope Francis' "affection for the people of India will always be cherished."

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," PM Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi had met Pope Francis during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also mourned the Pope's passing and remembered him as a kind leader who worked to build a better world.

"Saddened at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also shared a group photo with the Pope and added, "His compassion and commitment to building a better world defined his papacy. May his soul rest in peace."

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He became a Catholic priest in 1969. After Pope Benedict XVI resigned on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13, 2013. He chose the name Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Following his death, the Vatican has declared a nine-day mourning period called "Novendiale," an old Roman tradition. After this period, the Cardinals will meet in a Conclave to elect the next Pope.