Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a Reddit post detailing how he manages to live comfortably in Bengaluru, one of India's most expensive cities, on a monthly salary of just ₹20,000. The post has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussions about budgeting, cost of living, and lifestyle choices among young professionals.

The Reddit user, who has been living independently in the city for the past six months, shared a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses in an effort to give others a clearer picture of what it takes to survive and even thrive on a modest income in a metropolitan city.

Monthly Expenses Breakdown:

Rent: ₹9,000 (shared portion of a ₹23,000 apartment)

Food: ₹8,000

Transport: ₹2,000 (mostly using public transit and bike taxis like Rapido)

Miscellaneous: ₹2,000 (toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other essentials)

Total: ₹21,000

Despite spending slightly more than his salary, the user says his lifestyle is both sustainable and comfortable. He attributes this to conscious choices such as not drinking, smoking, or frequently partying – decisions that help him keep discretionary spending low.

“It’s enough for a pretty comfortable lifestyle — not lavish, but manageable,” he wrote. “I don’t drink, smoke, or party much, so your mileage may vary. Don’t be like me — go out and enjoy your 20s if you are that kind of person,” he added.

The post quickly gained traction, especially among young Indians and working professionals, many of whom praised the user’s budgeting skills and self-discipline.

“You are doing great, man! When I was your age, I earned ₹22,000 per month in Bengaluru and spent nearly ₹14,000,” one user commented.

Another added, “This is so inspiring! I’m really motivated to rethink my spending habits after seeing this.”

A third user noted, “Please post this in r/Bangalore too, where people say ₹20 lakh per annum isn’t enough. You’ve done something incredible.”

The post has also sparked debate about lifestyle inflation, with many noting that higher income does not always equate to better financial management.

As one user aptly put it, “People are earning ₹40–50K a month and living comfortably, while others earning ₹2–3 lakh still struggle. It’s all about choices.”

As urban living expenses rise, especially in tech hubs like Bengaluru, more young people are beginning to reassess their priorities and rethink their financial strategies. This Redditor’s story reflects a broader shift toward valuing mindful spending over flashy lifestyles and unnecessary extravagance.

Whether seen as a guide to minimalist living or simply a personal story of survival in an expensive city, the 22-year-old’s post has certainly made an impact, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to live well on a budget.