Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, one fatality reported

A distressing incident unfolded as an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, causing concern and immediate action. The event occurred within the jurisdiction of the Suddaguntepalya Police Station, prompting an urgent response from the authorities.

The collapse resulted in two workers being trapped under the rubble, necessitating a rapid rescue operation. Presently, one worker has been successfully rescued from the site, marking a crucial achievement amid the challenging circumstances. Upon receiving the alarming report, the Suddaguntepalya police and fire brigade swiftly rushed to the scene to address the crisis.



However, amidst the rescue efforts, a devastating loss occurred as one fatality was reported. The tragic demise was attributed to the collapse of the building structure, claiming the life of Ranjan, a labourer hailing from Bihar's Sompur. Another worker was successfully rescued from the site. The firefighters are diligently working to ensure the safety and well-being of any other individuals who might be at risk due to the building's collapse.



According to sources, three workers were diligently attempting to rescue the trapped worker from under the soil. Suddenly, the compound collapsed, narrowly avoiding trapping the rescue workers under the mud by mere inches.