    Woman alleges BBMP staff litter garbage in front of house at Murugeshpalya in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    A woman in Murugesh Palya, Bengaluru, accused BBMP staff of harassment after they dumped garbage outside her house, captured on CCTV. She shared evidence on social media, fearing repercussions if she filed a complaint due to alleged threats from the staff. Bengaluru Police acknowledged the incident, prompting attention to the matter. Despite police involvement, the woman, named Aakanksha, remains hesitant to escalate the issue formally due to fear of further retaliation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    In a distressing incident at Murugesh Palya in Bengaluru, a woman raised an allegation of harassment from BBMP personnel who dumped garbage in front of her house. The unsettling scene, captured on CCTV, showcased BBMP staff arriving in a garbage cart and littering in front of the house gate.

    The woman, a resident of Murugesh Palya, took to social media, tweeting about the incident and tagging both BBMP and Bengaluru Police. She demanded action, sharing evidence of the BBMP personnel themselves disposing of garbage in the vicinity of her residence.

    Bengaluru: BBMP sets deadline for February 28 for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts

    According to the woman's account, the BBMP staff not only littered but also threatened her, asserting that she would be fined for the garbage in front of her house. This confrontation left the woman feeling intimidated and afraid of potential repercussions if she were to file a complaint.

    BBMP to set aside 4 crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 cremation in Bengaluru

    In response to the woman's tweet, Bengaluru Police acknowledged the incident, initiating attention to the matter. The video evidence posted by the woman on social media depicted the BBMP staff's actions, raising concerns about their behaviour towards residents and their disposal practices.

    The woman, named Aakanksha, expressed fear of further retaliation if she were to escalate the issue formally. This fear stems from the alleged threats and the aggressive behaviour displayed by the BBMP personnel during the confrontation.

    Video Icon