Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, November 26, at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution. The celebrations will see the participation of the President Droupadi Murmu, the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both the Houses, among others, according to a release from the PMO.

Preamble Reading and Release of Publications

President of India will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme.

Further, translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese, the release stated. The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" will also be released during the programme. (ANI)