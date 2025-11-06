PM Narendra Modi will visit Udupi’s Krishna Mutt on November 28 to recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas during the grand Geetotsava. The event includes Laksha Kantha Geeta Gayan and the inauguration of Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, Kanakana Kindi’s golden cover.

Udupi: In a significant spiritual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Udupi Krishna Mutt on November 28. During his visit, he will recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas at the Krishna shrine, according to Puthige Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji. The grand Geetotsava program has been meticulously planned to celebrate the Vishwageeta Paryaya, attracting devotees and spiritual leaders from across Karnataka and beyond. The festival aims to promote the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and inspire spiritual harmony, with lakhs of participants expected to attend from Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, and Shivamogga.

Prime Minister Modi’s Schedule At Krishna Mutt

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Krishna Mutt at 11 am on November 28. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and unveil the golden cover for Kanakana Kindi. The Prime Minister will also visit the Geeta Mandira and receive prasad at the mutt. A special ‘Laksha Kantha Geeta Gayan’, where one lakh voices will chant the Bhagavad Gita, has been arranged in a large open field, marking a unique spiritual congregation.

Geetotsava Invitation Card Released

As part of the Vishwageeta Paryaya, Sri Sugunendra Teertha Sripada of Puthige Mutt released the invitation card for the grand Geetotsava at the Kanaka Mantapa. The festival will commence on November 8 and continue for a month. Many saints will participate, sharing the teachings of the Gita, with Prime Minister Modi’s presence being a special highlight.

Significance Of The Event

Paryaya Sri Puthige Sripada expressed immense joy at the participation of lakhs of devotees in the Koti Geeta Lekhana Yajna. He noted that Prime Minister Modi, who has incorporated the principles of the Bhagavad Gita into his life, attending this Geetotsava is truly the will of Lord Krishna. The Swamiji urged all the people of Udupi to ensure the success of this spiritual festival and receive the blessings of Gitacharya Sri Krishna and Mukhya Prana Deva.

Programme Details And Organisers

Puthige Mutt Diwan Nagaraj Acharya welcomed the gathering and provided details of the program. Secretary Prasannacharya delivered the vote of thanks, highlighting the meticulous arrangements for the month-long Geetotsava festival and the participation of saints, scholars, and devotees from across the region.