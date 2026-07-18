A two-year-old girl's death in Bengaluru is now under police investigation. While her parents claim she died of sudden respiratory issues, her uncle has filed a complaint alleging they physically abused the child, leading to her death.

Banaswadi Police have initiated a thorough inquiry into the unexplained death of a two-year-old girl at her home on Indira Street in Bengaluru. While the parents say the infant died from unexpected breathing issues, law enforcement officials have thrown doubt on their role. The pair, Jason Anthony and Roslyn, had been living together for a number of years.

Conflicting Accounts and Physical Evidence

The parents' first tale implies a sudden medical emergency. According to their accounts, the youngster had significant respiratory distress and died at home before emergency evacuation could be arranged to a local hospital.

However, the timing and manner of the death were swiftly called into question after police received an emergency notice later that evening. The next morning, the child's maternal uncle formally interfered, filing a criminal complaint against the couple and accusing them of systematic physical abuse.

Allegations of Physical Abuse: According to the complainant, the parents habitually beat the youngster.

Visible Trauma: The uncle's complaint noted the presence of prominent, unexplained damage marks on the child's body.

Legal and Forensic Procedures

The Banaswadi Police responded quickly to the family's official complaint and launched a case of suspicious death under Section 194(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The child's body has been sent to Dr. BR Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital for a necessary post-mortem examination.

Investigators indicated that while the parents are now being questioned about the pattern of domestic injuries, the final outcome of the criminal case will be determined totally by the future forensic autopsy report, which will determine the cause of death.