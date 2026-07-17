Thousands of farmers in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district are facing a severe agricultural crisis as the Bhima River has nearly run dry following a weak monsoon. With crops wilting and water levels falling sharply, farmers have urged the government to provide immediate relief and ensure water release.

A weak monsoon has pushed thousands of farmers in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district into distress, with the Bhima River, the region's primary source of irrigation, running almost dry. Farmers across Afzalpur, Jevargi and Shahabad taluks are facing an acute water shortage as crops begin to wither due to the prolonged dry spell. With hopes now pinned on fresh rainfall, farmers are urging the government to take immediate measures to protect their livelihoods and prevent further crop losses.

June Showers Raised Hopes, But Rain Never Returned

The monsoon began on a promising note in June, giving farmers confidence to prepare for the cropping season. Encouraged by the initial showers, many purchased seeds, fertilisers and pesticides and began sowing their fields, while others chose to wait for more consistent rainfall before planting.

However, the rains failed to continue. Seeds that had already germinated are now drying up due to a lack of moisture, while farmers who delayed sowing have been forced to keep their agricultural inputs stored at home, leaving vast stretches of farmland uncultivated.

Sugarcane And Other Crops Begin To Wither

The prolonged dry spell has severely affected sugarcane cultivation across thousands of hectares in Afzalpur, Aland and Jevargi taluks. Other crops, including urad and moong, are also showing signs of severe moisture stress.

Many farmers had taken loans to invest in cultivation this season and now fear heavy financial losses if the rains do not arrive soon. As crops continue to dry up, concerns over mounting debt and loss of income are growing across the district.

Bhima River And Barrage Water Levels Raise Concern

The Sonna Bridge-cum-Barrage currently holds only 0.248 TMC of water against its total storage capacity of 3.166 TMC. The Bhima River, which originates in Maharashtra, serves as the primary irrigation source for lakhs of hectares of farmland in Afzalpur and Jevargi taluks.

Farmers and local residents allege that water flowing into the barrage during periods of heavy rainfall is not being scientifically stored, resulting in severe water shortages during the dry months. Even villages situated along the riverbank are now experiencing an acute water crisis.

Demand For Water Release From Maharashtra

According to the Bachawat Tribunal award, Maharashtra is required to release 15 TMC of water from the Ujjani Dam, constructed across the Bhima River near Solapur. However, farmers allege that water is generally released only during flood situations and is unavailable when it is most needed for irrigation.

As a result, sowing operations have reportedly remained incomplete across more than 30 lakh hectares in the region, further deepening the agricultural crisis.

Farmers Seek Immediate Government Intervention

Farmer Shrimant Biradar expressed disappointment over the government's response to the crisis.

"The state is facing drought, but we do not even have an Agriculture Minister. Who will listen to our problems? The Chief Minister only held a meeting with officials. The government should immediately announce compensation of ₹50,000 per acre. It must also hold talks with the Maharashtra government and ensure the release of water. If necessary, the matter should be taken to the Supreme Court based on the Bachawat Tribunal award. Unfortunately, the government is ignoring the issue," he said.

Farmers across the district have urged both the state and Central governments to intervene without delay, warning that prolonged inaction could lead to widespread crop failure and severe economic hardship for thousands of farming families.