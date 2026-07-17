A shared devotion to Lord Krishna brought together Sai Sanketh from Sullia, Karnataka, and Shannon from Chicago, USA. The couple met in Mayapur, West Bengal, fell in love through their spiritual journey, and recently married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Sampaje.

A shared devotion to Lord Krishna brought together two people from different parts of the world. Sai Sanketh from Sampaje village in Sullia taluk and Shannon from Chicago, USA, met in Mayapur, West Bengal, where their common interest in spirituality gradually blossomed into love. After being together for two years, the couple recently tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at the Panchalingeshwara Temple in Sampaje.

Sai Sanketh completed his education in Madikeri and Mysuru before pursuing higher studies at IIT Madras in Chennai. After completing his studies, he worked in Bengaluru for two years before moving to Mayapur, West Bengal. There, he started his own business manufacturing and exporting incense sticks.

Shannon completed her education in the United States and developed a deep interest in Indian culture and spirituality. Her spiritual journey brought her to India, where she continued managing her work online.

How Did Their Love Story Begin?

The couple first met when Shannon started visiting Sai Sanketh’s business store in Mayapur. Their interactions helped them understand each other better, and their friendship gradually developed into love.

Their shared devotion to Lord Krishna and their common interest in spirituality became the foundation of their relationship. After spending two years together, they decided to get married, and both families supported their decision.

However, the wedding had to be held at short notice due to the approaching Ashadha month. As a result, Shannon’s family could not attend the ceremony in Sampaje.

Traditional Hindu Wedding In Sampaje

The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Panchalingeshwara Temple in Sampaje in the presence of their relatives and family members.

It is also learnt that Shannon has picked up some Kannada words and has developed a liking for local cuisine. The couple’s cross-cultural marriage has attracted attention in the region, with their journey reflecting a blend of Indian traditions and global connections.