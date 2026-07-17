Just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of the renovated Koppal Railway Station, the station's roof developed leaks during heavy rain. The incident has sparked criticism over the quality of renovation work and raised concerns among residents.

Continuous rainfall over the past two days in Karnataka's Koppal district has exposed serious shortcomings in the recently renovated Koppal Railway Station. Just a day before its scheduled virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the station's roof began leaking during the first spell of rain, triggering widespread criticism over the quality of the renovation work. The incident has left residents questioning the quality of the construction and the accountability of the authorities.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Station Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the renovated Koppal Railway Station tomorrow as part of a nationwide railway infrastructure programme. Elaborate arrangements had been made for the event, including a large stage, a modern sound system and seating for hundreds of VIPs and guests on the station premises.

However, heavy rain disrupted the preparations as water leaked through the station's roof, soaking the sound equipment, chairs and other materials arranged for the inauguration.

Preparations Washed Away By Rain

Rainwater reportedly poured into several parts of the station building, damaging the arrangements made for the ceremony. The incident has raised serious concerns, particularly because the station was renovated at a cost of several crores of rupees.

The fact that the newly renovated station developed leaks during the very first spell of rain has raised questions about the quality of construction and whether proper standards were followed during the renovation work.

Public Questions Quality Of Work

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, many of whom have criticised the Railway Department and the contractor responsible for the project.

Residents questioned how a newly renovated station could begin leaking even before its formal inauguration. Many expressed concern that if the station developed such problems immediately after renovation, commuters could face even greater difficulties in the future.

The incident has become a major embarrassment for the Railway Department, coming just hours before the Prime Minister is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the station.