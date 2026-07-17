Thieves allegedly stole 2.5 tonnes of premium Red Globe grapes worth around ₹3 lakh from a farmer's field near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura. The theft occurred days before harvest, leaving farmer Basavaraj with major losses after investing ₹15 lakh in the crop.

In an unusual theft that has left a farmer devastated, thieves allegedly entered a grape farm near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district and stole 2.5 tonnes of premium Red Globe grapes just days before harvest. The incident has caused a major financial setback for farmer Basavaraj, who had invested lakhs of rupees and months of hard work in cultivating the crop. With his ready-to-harvest produce stolen overnight, the farmer is now facing heavy losses and has approached the police for help.

The theft took place late on Tuesday night at a two-acre farm in Kolavanahalli village. According to Basavaraj, the thieves appeared to have planned the operation carefully. They parked their vehicle near a tank bund under the cover of darkness, entered the farm, cut the grape bunches and escaped before sunrise.

The stolen grapes are estimated to be worth around ₹3 lakh in the market.

Farmer Loses Major Investment Before Harvest

"I had invested nearly ₹15 lakh to grow this crop," a distressed Basavaraj said.

He had taken loans to meet expenses related to saplings, fertilisers, pesticides and labour.

The farmer was expecting a premium-quality yield of around 30 tonnes of Red Globe grapes this season. With the market price around ₹150 per kg, he was hoping to earn nearly ₹45 lakh from the harvest.

"I had made all arrangements to begin harvesting on Wednesday morning, but overnight, the thieves cut and took away the grape bunches," he said.

Basavaraj suspects that three to four people were involved in the theft and may have used mobile phone torches or dim battery lights to identify and cut the grape bunches. He has filed a complaint at the Nandi Giridhama Police Station.

Why Grapes And Pomegranates Are Easy Targets?

Senior grape grower Anjaneya Reddy from Nayanahalli expressed concern over the increasing risk of thefts targeting grape and pomegranate farms.

"Grapes and pomegranates can be harvested quickly. In just one hour, around one tonne of grapes can be collected and loaded into a vehicle," he said.

He added that since hundreds of tonnes of grapes reach markets every day, stolen produce can be sold easily, making it difficult for authorities to identify the culprits.

Red Globe Grape Cultivation Gains Popularity

According to Raghavendra, a technical officer from the Horticulture Department, grape cultivation in Chikkaballapura district covers around 1,900 hectares and supports more than 2,000 farmers.

While traditional varieties such as Bengaluru Blue and Dilkush have been widely cultivated in the region, farmers are increasingly shifting towards the Red Globe variety due to its higher market value and growing demand.

However, the rising popularity and premium price of Red Globe grapes have also increased the risk of thefts targeting farms.

Police Begin Investigation

The Nandi Hills Police have taken the grape theft case seriously and intensified their investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby roads, highways and areas around the tank bund to identify the vehicle used in the theft.

Authorities have assured that efforts are under way to trace the accused and gather further details about the incident.