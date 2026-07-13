A 25-year-old newly married woman died by suicide in Bengaluru, leaving behind a note that blamed her husband and sister-in-law. The police have since detained the husband and are investigating the matter.

A 25-year-old woman, recently married, has died by suicide in Bengaluru. Police have detained her husband after a note found at the scene squarely blamed him and his sister for her death. The tragic incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a heartbreaking final message, the woman wrote that her husband and sister-in-law had “made me lose all desire to live.” The note explicitly held the two responsible for her taking the extreme step, according to police sources.

Husband Taken Into Custody: Based on the contents of the suicide note, city police moved swiftly to take the woman's husband into custody. He is currently being questioned in connection with his wife's death. His sister has also been named in the case, and the authorities have confirmed that a full investigation is now underway. The police are treating the note as the primary piece of evidence in the case. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.