A wildlife park in eastern China is facing widespread criticism after visitors discovered one of its zebras was actually a donkey with crudely painted stripes. The park defended the act as a light-hearted "cosplay" attraction, but the viral incident has reignited debates over animal welfare and deceptive practices in Chinese zoos.

A wildlife park in eastern China has come under fire after visitors discovered that one of its supposed zebras was actually a donkey painted with black stripes, triggering widespread ridicule online. Video footage from Qingyun Mountain Folk Custom Amusement Park in Anqiu, Weifang, revealed that one of the park's zebras was actually a donkey with crudely applied stripes that failed to conceal the animal's long ears and other distinguishing features. Visitors quickly recognised the deception after spotting other donkeys.

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As clips of the “zebra” spread across social media, the park faced a barrage of criticism. A staff member retorted that the animal was never intended to be mistaken for a genuine zebra. The employee stated that no sign outside the cage suggested the painted donkey was a real zebra and that it was meant to be a light-hearted "cosplay" attraction meant to amuse guests. The worker acknowledged that the park has previously tried out similar renovations.

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The incident is the latest in a line of strange occurrences at Chinese zoos and amusement parks. In 2025, another park in Shandong province garnered controversy for displaying a donkey painted to resemble a zebra. A year ago, Taizhou Zoo provoked anger by colouring two chow chow dogs black and orange to resemble tigers.

Animal rights advocates accused the zoo of cruelty, but administrators defended the practice, claiming that humans colour their hair and that natural dyes could be used safely on long-haired canines. In another contentious incident in 2024, visitors to a zoo in Shanwei discovered animals are portrayed as pandas were actually canines painted with black-and-white markings.

The latest “zebra” controversy has once again reignited debates over animal welfare and deceptive attractions, while social media users mocked the park’s unusual attempt at creativity.