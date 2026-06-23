A man's routine Bumble date turned into a frightening ordeal after he declined a second meeting. He detailed on Reddit how the woman harassed him with dozens of calls and even tracked him down to his home, leaving him terrified. The viral story has prompted a wider conversation about the dangers of online dating.

What began as a fairly routine Bumble date escalated into something far more unnerving for a 28-year-old guy, who claims he was harassed with calls, traced down at home, and left uneasy after declining a second date. The man wrote about his encounter on Reddit in a post titled "Date showed up at my house unannounced and left a note." The account immediately gathered traction online, with several people asking him to film the instances and report them to both Bumble and local police.

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The Reddit post claims that the male used Bumble to match with Ruth, a 30-year-old lady. The two decided to get together for coffee and a workout after discussing their interests. Before dropping her off at home, he picked her up and drove her to his gym, where they worked out for a while.

"We went to my gym, had a fun workout, and I dropped her off. I mentioned to her I saw on her account her name was different, which she mentioned she doesn't speak English well and its her middle name. I also noticed she had a kid (photos) on the back of her phone; she mentioned it was her son. She explained she was married for 8 years and recently split," the user wrote.

During the chat, Ruth proposed a second date at a Cuban restaurant where they could dance and drink. However, the man was not sure that there was a love connection.

Once he got home, he decided to be upfront about it. "When I got home, I sent her a text saying it was nice seeing her; however, I don't feel a connection and ended things. She acknowledged but then kept texting, asking why, which I stated that I don't feel a connection and wished her well."

"She kept texting and calling me, so I told her to stop, which by 11pm that night I received 10 phone calls. I blocked her number and the next day (Friday) I got about 20 missed calls from different numbers, and it was her leaving voicemails demanding for me to call her. I blocked them all."

The scenario escalated again the next morning, when the lady allegedly showed up at his house after acquiring his address. According to the post, she arrived on the site and sought to communicate with him. Instead, she was welcomed by his mother, who informed her that he was not home. She found my address and asked to speak with me, but my mother informed her I wasn't at home, so she wrote me a note and placed it on the front steps before leaving. "She waited a while before driving away, but I'm terrified out now," the man explained.

Viral Reddit Post

The event made him ponder if he should notify the police.

The man also shared the contents of the handwritten note allegedly left by Ruth.

Reddit Users React

Many others commented on the post when it went viral, expressing worry about the woman's actions and advising the man to take safety measures. One person commented, "This is a lot. If you can still view her profile on Bumble, you might want to report her."

Another commented, "Only stalkers ever need to clarify they aren't a stalker," pointing to a passage in the message itself.

"I would report her to Bumble after you make a police report for the stalking. Evidence will help substantiate your claims of stalking. Once you have your police report, contact your county prosecutor to inquire about a Civil Restraining/Stalking Order. Good luck, cheers."

He was advised by a third user to record everything and, if needed, seek legal counsel. Others were simply stunned by how quickly the situation appeared to escalate after a single date.

The post has since sparked a wider discussion about dating app safety, personal boundaries and how quickly a brief encounter can spiral into something far more concerning.