A rare pangolin was rescued from a cowshed at Lakkenahalli near Nagavalli in Tumakuru district after a local resident alerted forest officials. The animal was safely captured and later released deep inside the Devarayanadurga forest area.

A rare pangolin was spotted inside a cowshed at Lakkenahalli near Nagavalli in Tumakuru district, prompting the forest department to launch a swift rescue operation. The endangered animal was rescued safely and later released in the Devarayanadurga forest area. The incident came to light after local resident Mamatha Yogesh noticed the unusual animal resting inside her cowshed and immediately alerted the forest department.

Wildlife Rescue Team Steps In

RFO Basavaraju Gogeri led the rescue operation, with Dileep from the Warangal Wildlife and Snake Rescue Society playing a key role in safely capturing the pangolin. The rescue team took precautions to ensure that the animal was not injured during the operation. The pangolin was later transported and released deep inside the Devarayanadurga forest area.

A Rare Guest In The Village

Pangolin sightings are extremely rare in the region. Forest officials believe the animal may have wandered into the village in search of food after losing its way. Thanks to Yogesh's prompt action in alerting the authorities, the pangolin was rescued safely and returned to its natural habitat.