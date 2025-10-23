Bengaluru residents have taken to social media to mock the city’s potholes and civic issues. Viral posts joke that only potholes are “100% local.” The government has directed officials to fill potholes and improve civic services amid public outrage.

Bengaluru’s infamous potholes are back in the spotlight, and this time, the city’s residents are serving up a healthy dose of humour on social media. Many locals have mocked claims that anyone criticising the city’s potholes or garbage management is an “outsider” or a “Delhi agent,” with viral posts turning the conversation into a comedy show about the city’s craters and neglected roads.

Viral Posts Explain The Local Sentiment

A viral post perfectly captured Bengaluru’s ongoing pothole woes: "Anyone who criticises potholes or the garbage mafia in Bengaluru is an 'outsider' or a 'Delhi agent' or .... Only the potholes are 100% local."

The humour in the post highlights the idea that while residents and critics may come and go, the potholes remain permanent fixtures. They are stubborn, unyielding, and impossible to ignore. In a tongue-in-cheek way, the post suggests that the city’s potholes have become an inseparable part of Bengaluru’s identity.

How did the Social Media React?

One user commented: "Outsiders come and go, but potholes? They stay, grow, and get their own postal code."

Another user wrote: "Meaning only potholes should stay here permanently."

"Yeah only pothole lovers are locals," added another.

A third user quipped: "Bangalore is now a stage 4 cancer patient. Invasive potholes have metastasized everywhere. No surgery can save the patient. Only palliative care works until the patient dies. Unless citizen immunotherapy kicks in big time."

These reactions show how humour has become a coping mechanism for residents dealing with the city’s crumbling roads.

Government Steps In To Fix Roads

In response to mounting public pressure, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to ensure all potholes are filled within a week. He also directed that a fresh layer of tar be laid on roads to improve overall conditions.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that a detailed project report is underway for white-topping 500 km of Bengaluru roads at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The state is also upgrading black-topping and developing elevated corridors to reduce traffic snarls and improve road longevity.

A City Between Laughter And Action

While citizens poke fun at the endless craters, the government is working to bring sanity and smooth roads back to Bengaluru. For now, memes, sarcastic posts, and witty commentary continue to circulate, proving that in Bengaluru, humour might be the only thing more permanent than the potholes themselves.