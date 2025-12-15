A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured while escaping a hotel via a drain pipe during a police bust at a party in Bengaluru. The HAL police filed an FIR against the hotel owner amid allegations of police harassment. Investigation is ongoing.

A shocking incident at a hotel in Brookfield, Bengaluru, has left a young woman seriously injured and sparked public outrage amid allegations of police harassment. The woman, reportedly panicked during a police visit, attempted to climb down from a first-floor balcony using a pipe, sustaining severe injuries. While the HAL police have filed an FIR against the hotel owner for alleged negligence, suspicions persist that the authorities may be attempting to cover up their own lapses.

Incident Occurs at Sea Esta Lodge During Late-Night Party

The incident occurred late last Saturday night at the ‘Sea Esta Lodge’ in Brookfield. Around eight friends were celebrating at the hotel when locals lodged a noise complaint, prompting a call to the 112 helpline. HAL police personnel reportedly arrived at the scene in response to the complaint.

Woman Attempts to Jump From Balcony

According to reports, a 21-year-old woman, allegedly terrified by the police’s actions, attempted to climb down from the first-floor balcony using a pipe. She sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures at the hotel as well as the conduct of the police during the episode.

FIR Filed Against Hotel Owner Amid Allegations of Negligence

Following the incident, the HAL police filed an FIR against the hotel owner after a complaint was lodged by the woman’s father, Antony. The FIR cites negligence on the part of the hotel for failing to provide adequate safety measures on the balcony, which allegedly contributed to the young woman’s injuries.

Allegations of Police Harassment and Possible Cover-Up

Local residents and hotel staff have alleged that the woman’s panic and subsequent attempt to jump were caused by police harassment, including an alleged demand for money. Concerns have been raised that the FIR against the hotel owner may be an attempt to shift blame and avoid scrutiny of the police’s conduct. A complaint has also been registered at the CEN police station, and authorities are yet to clarify the direction of the ongoing investigation.