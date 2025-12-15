A car caught fire on Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar main road on Dec 15, causing panic among locals and motorists. Thick smoke and flames engulfed the vehicle, but no casualties were reported.

A car suddenly caught fire on the bustling main road of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru this afternoon, causing panic among motorists and locals. The incident created a tense atmosphere in the area, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. Eyewitnesses described thick smoke and fierce flames engulfing the vehicle, prompting immediate action from nearby residents.

Fire Breaks Out Near Attiguppe Metro Station

The fire broke out near Attiguppe Metro Station on the main road. According to witnesses, the car caught fire unexpectedly while moving along the road. Within moments, flames had engulfed the entire vehicle, creating a frightening scene for passersby and drivers in the vicinity. The thick smoke caused temporary disruption and concern among the local community.

Locals immediately alerted the fire brigade and police upon noticing the fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, but by then, the car had been almost completely destroyed. The incident caused temporary traffic delays along Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar main road. Authorities suspect that a technical fault or short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Police Launch Investigation

The Vijayanagar police visited the site and have launched an investigation to determine the owner of the vehicle and the exact cause of the fire. Despite the extensive damage, it is a relief that no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged residents of Bengaluru to remain cautious and report any unusual incidents immediately.