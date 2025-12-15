A US vlogger was left surprised after locals at a Bengaluru tea stall refused to accept payment for a cup of tea. The simple act of kindness was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

A short yet heartwarming video shared by a US-based vlogger has struck a chord with social media users, adding to a growing collection of online moments that highlight everyday kindness in India. The clip, posted on Instagram, captures a simple interaction at a small neighbourhood tea stall in Bengaluru.

Simple Act Of Kindness Leaves Lasting Impression

The vlogger, identified as Nick McCutcheon, is seen walking into the modest outlet and politely asking, “Can I have some tea?” The vendor serves him without hesitation or formality, reflecting the ease and warmth of the interaction.

When McCutcheon reaches out to pay for the tea, the shop owner and a few people standing nearby gently stop him, insisting that he should not pay. The gesture appears to leave a lasting impression on the vlogger.

Video Caption Praising India Goes Viral

Moved by the experience, McCutcheon later shared the video with the caption, “Honestly… India isn’t so bad.” The post quickly gained attention, resonating with viewers who appreciated the simple display of generosity.

Social Media Users Applaud Indian Hospitality

The video drew warm reactions from users across social media platforms.

One user commented, “This is the beauty of India 🇮🇳, hospitality and kindness from our chai.”

Another user commented, “Thanks sir, for visiting my country.”

Many viewers said the clip reflected the everyday warmth and hospitality that often define small, unspoken moments across India.