A Bengaluru driver spent ₹23,000 on car servicing, only for potholes on the Outer Ring Road to damage his vehicle. The viral social media post highlights the city’s crumbling roads and growing frustration among motorists.

Bengaluru: For many motorists in Bengaluru, driving has become an expensive ordeal rather than a convenience. A city resident’s recent post about how pothole-ridden roads ruined his newly serviced car has struck a chord with thousands online, reigniting anger over the city’s crumbling infrastructure and endless road repairs.

The car owner shared that he had spent ₹23,000 just last week on servicing his vehicle to ensure it was in perfect condition.

“The suspension was completely gone, so I had to get it replaced. Basically did everything the service centre recommended to make sure the car was in perfect condition,” he wrote. After getting his car back “all shiny and smooth”, he finally felt a sense of relief, but it did not last long.

A Drive That Ended in Frustration

The next day, during his regular office commute through the Outer Ring Road (HSR–Marathahalli), Brookfield and Varthur stretch, the nightmare returned.

“While passing through Varthur, I hit one of those massive craters they call potholes. Right after that, my car started making strange noises. Turns out, the exhaust pipe got damaged,” he shared.

He took the vehicle back to the service centre only to be told that fixing the damage would cost another ₹5,000. “Honestly, I’m so fed up with this nonsense,” he wrote. “I’ve already spent so much just to keep my car running, and all it takes is one pathetic stretch of road to ruin everything.”

Frustrated by the repeated expenses and lack of accountability, he said he would rather “pay someone directly to fill and tar the potholes” on his route than pay road tax to a government that “clearly doesn’t care”.

The post summed up the frustration shared by thousands of Bengalureans who deal with poor road conditions daily.

“You maintain your car, you drive carefully, you do everything right, and then a single pothole wrecks your peace (and your wallet) all over again,” the user lamented.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post quickly went viral, with several users chiming in with similar experiences and frustrations.

One user commented: “Everyone I see are providing bandages rather than treating the real problem. Truly we Indians.”

Another commented: “Seems like Varthur has it the worst.”

A third user said: “I am not sure why this area is getting so many luxury projects, where there are no roads or infrastructure.”

One more user said: “Go for a tractor! Best solution on the roads.”

Another commented: “And the nails on ORR will ensure you change your tyres also pretty frequently!” My Celerio is making weird noises as well, have to get it fixed.”

Potholes and Public Anger: A Never-Ending Problem

The recurring issue of potholes in Bengaluru has long frustrated residents, despite repeated civic assurances of repair. Heavy rains, uncoordinated utility work and poor-quality road construction have worsened the problem, especially in stretches like Varthur and Outer Ring Road, areas that also experience major traffic congestion and ongoing infrastructure projects.