Tomato price reduced to Rs 20 in Bengaluru market due to ample supply

Tomato prices in Bengaluru market have plummeted from Rs 150 to Rs 20 due to increased supply. Over 1,000 truckloads arrive daily, causing a significant drop in price. Government interventions and imports from Nepal contributed to stabilization, with tomato rates once at Rs 200 now at Rs 50 per kilogram.

The recent rise in tomato prices, which went from Rs 100 to Rs 150 over the last two months, has now descended due to a surge in supply, causing prices to drop to just Rs 20. The consumers who were worried, can now find relief as the tomato variety, previously priced at Rs 150, is now being sold for a mere Rs 20 in Bengaluru, the state capital.

A notable increase in tomato production has eased the impact of unstable prices that lasted for two months. Therefore, markets throughout the state are flooded with plenty of tomato supply. However, local demand in Karnataka has decreased, resulting in an excess supply and significant price reduction.



In Bengaluru, more than 1,000 truckloads of tomatoes are arriving daily, leading to a price decline to Rs 20 per kilogram from the previous week's price of Rs 100 per kg. Tomatoes are coming from various areas within the state, including Kolar, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, and neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The revised pricing structure shows a substantial change. Previously sold at Rs 2,000 per crate, tomatoes are now available at a much lower rate, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per crate. Even premium varieties are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 450 per crate.

Sellers offering crates are selling one kilogram of tomatoes for Rs 20. Vendors selling tomatoes from pushcarts and autos are charging between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per kilogram.

During Independence Day, the government announced fixing the tomato price at Rs 50 per kilogram. This decision followed a period of tomato prices peaking at Rs 200 and later decreasing to around Rs 100.

The government's action was aimed at stabilizing the market's downward trend. The shift towards descending began in August, reducing prices from Rs 70 to Rs 50.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated the government’s measures to address inflation, price fluctuations, and demand. The government imported the tomatoes from Nepal. Additionally, around 3 lakh tonnes of onions were procured, and tomatoes were sourced from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) distributed 8.84 lakh kilograms of tomatoes, leading to a drop in wholesale prices in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.