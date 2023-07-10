Bengaluru: Van carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh hijacked

The thieves have shifted their focus from gold, silver and costly vehicles towards tomatoes. The surge in tomato prices seems to have made it a sought-after item for robbers. Tomato robberies are increasing in Karnataka. In one peculiar incident, thieves hijacked a Bolero, which contained over 250 kg of tomato trays. This incident was recorded at the Yelahanka of Bengaluru district on Saturday.

The farmer, who was carrying the tomatoes from Hiriyur towards Kolar, was followed by the three culprits, who hijacked the vehicle and buzzed off with the tomatoes. Apparently, the culprits quarrelled with the driver, saying that it touched their vehicle and damaged it.



They had asked the driver to put the vehicle aside and pay the expenses. Somehow, they transferred the amount through his mobile phone. Later, they saw that the vehicle was transporting. They stranded the driver near Chikkajaala village and allegedly fled with the vehicle.

The culprits are said to have stolen over 250 kg trays of tomato, which is roughly worth around Rs 2 lakhs. The price of tomato is now costlier than petrol, which is 101.96 rupees per litre. Tomatoes and other vegetables have created a huge demand and supply gap, increasing their prices by more than 100 per cent.

Due to the price surge, the robbers and thieves have shifted to stealing tomatoes. Just last week, a tomato theft was recorded in Mandya district, where the thieves had destroyed the crops and stole Rs 1.5 lakh worth of tomatoes from farmland.