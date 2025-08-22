From September 1, toll rates at Doddakarenahalli and Karebail plazas on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 will rise. Cars, LCVs, buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles will face higher single-trip, daily, and monthly pass fees, affecting commuters.

Bengaluru: Motorists traveling on National Highway 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road) will see a rise in toll charges from September 1st. The revised fees will apply at two key toll plazas, Doddakarenahalli in Bengaluru Rural district and Karebail in Tumakuru district, covering a distance of 40.13 km each. Commuters and transport operators are advised to plan ahead as the new charges will impact daily travel and monthly pass costs.

Revised Fees For Cars, Vans, And Jeeps

For private vehicles such as cars, passenger vans, and jeeps, toll fees have been increased to Rs. 60 for a single trip, Rs. 85 for multiple trips in a day, and Rs. 1,745 for a monthly pass.

Small commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles (LCVs), will now incur Rs. 100 for a single trip, Rs. 155 for multiple trips in a day, and Rs. 3,055 for a monthly pass.

Updated Rates For Buses And Trucks

Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs. 205 for a single trip, Rs. 305 for multiple trips in a day, and Rs. 6,015 for a monthly pass at these toll plazas.

Other heavy vehicles, including multi-axle trucks, will face Rs. 325 for a single trip, Rs. 490 for multiple trips in a day, and Rs. 9,815 for a monthly pass.