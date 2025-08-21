Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority sets its own toll policies and is independent of NHAI. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has urged the public to verify information from official sources before sharing.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that no toll tax is levied on two-wheeler vehicles at toll plazas located on national highways or national expressways operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The clarification comes in response to a viral social media post and video claiming that toll is being collected from two-wheelers at various toll booths across the country. The video, which sparked widespread confusion, was traced back to the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. According to PIB, the toll collection shown in the viral video is from the Yamuna Expressway, which is a state expressway managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and not under the jurisdiction of NHAI; therefore, toll policies and fees there are independently set by YEIDA, not by the central government or NHAI.



Officials have urged the public to verify such claims before sharing them online. The PIB has reminded citizens to stay vigilant and rely on authentic sources such as government websites or official handles like @PIBFactCheck for updates related to toll policies and transportation. To prevent falling victim to such SMS scams, here are some essential tips to stay safe: