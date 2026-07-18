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Bengaluru Tin Factory Incident: Woman Injured After Car Luggage Rope Gets Entangled With Bike
A woman was injured near Tin Factory after a rope used by a car driver to secure luggage became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a bike. The incident, caused by lack of caution, was captured on the car's dashboard camera.
Car Driver's Negligence Leaves Woman Injured Near Bengaluru Tin Factory
A woman was hospitalised after being involved in an unexpected incident near a tin factory in Bengaluru, despite having done nothing wrong. Fortunately, she escaped with no major injuries.
The incident was reportedly caused by the negligence of a car driver, highlighting the dangers of careless driving on city roads.
Rope Gets Entangled Around Biker's Neck
A car was parked on the roadside, and the driver was preparing to continue his journey. While loading luggage onto the vehicle, the driver was securing it with a rope.
As he threw the rope from one side of the luggage to the other, it accidentally stretched across the road and became entangled around the neck of a young woman sitting on the pillion seat of a moving bike.
When the driver pulled the rope, the woman lost her balance and fell from the moving bike onto the road. She sustained serious injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred due to the accidental movement of the rope and the driver's failure to exercise caution while handling luggage near a busy road.
Driver's Negligence Leads To Woman's Injury Near Tin Factory
The driver's negligence has been cited as the reason behind the incident. While throwing the rope from one side of the luggage to the other, the driver failed to consider that it could fall onto another vehicle passing on the road and create a dangerous situation.
The driver could have avoided the incident by moving away from the busy road before securing the luggage. Whether it was due to negligence or a lack of caution, a woman who had no role in the mistake was left injured and hospitalised.
The shocking moment was captured on the car's dashboard camera, showing how the incident unfolded.
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