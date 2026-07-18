A car was parked on the roadside, and the driver was preparing to continue his journey. While loading luggage onto the vehicle, the driver was securing it with a rope.

As he threw the rope from one side of the luggage to the other, it accidentally stretched across the road and became entangled around the neck of a young woman sitting on the pillion seat of a moving bike.

When the driver pulled the rope, the woman lost her balance and fell from the moving bike onto the road. She sustained serious injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred due to the accidental movement of the rope and the driver's failure to exercise caution while handling luggage near a busy road.