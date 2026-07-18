Namma Metro has increased fines for rule violations across Bengaluru, with penalties now ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹25,000 under revised provisions. BMRCL says the move aims to improve passenger safety, cleanliness, discipline and protection of public property.

Namma Metro commuters in Bengaluru will now face significantly higher penalties for violating rules, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has revised fines for a wide range of offences. The revised penalties, which are between 10 and 50 times higher than the earlier amounts, are aimed at improving passenger safety, maintaining cleanliness, protecting public property and ensuring better discipline across the metro network.

The revised penalties follow the implementation of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, which received Presidential assent in April. The Central Government has directed metro rail networks across the country to implement the amended provisions. Under the revised rules, the minimum fine is ₹2,500, while the maximum penalty has been increased to ₹25,000.

Higher Fines For Metro Rule Violations

Passengers caught entering or walking on metro tracks, misusing travel passes or tickets, or using forged tickets will now face fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, compared with the earlier penalty of ₹500 to ₹5,000. BMRCL has categorised these offences as serious safety violations.

Defacing metro property by writing on walls, putting up posters or damaging public property will now attract a fine of ₹10,000, replacing the earlier penalty of ₹1,000.

Unauthorised commercial activities, including selling goods or conducting business within metro premises without permission, will now attract a fine of ₹5,000.

Passengers found creating a nuisance by making social media reels, eating in prohibited areas, sitting on station floors or playing loud music may now be fined between ₹2,500 and ₹10,000. Earlier, such violations attracted a penalty of ₹500.

Drunken behaviour, causing a public nuisance, fighting, spitting or engaging in other forms of misconduct inside metro premises will attract a fine of ₹2,500.

Passengers carrying prohibited or hazardous materials, including firecrackers, explosives and restricted chemicals, will also face a fine of ₹2,500, compared with the earlier penalty of ₹500.

Fines To Increase Every Three Years

Under the amended law, all metro fines will automatically increase by 10 per cent every three years. BMRCL expects the provision to act as a long-term deterrent against repeated violations and improve compliance with metro rules.

₹1,274 Crore Platform Screen Door Project Under Way

BMRCL is also implementing a major safety initiative by installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) across the metro network at an estimated cost of ₹1,274 crore.

The project has been planned in response to an increase in incidents involving people entering metro tracks, including suicide attempts, which have disrupted services and posed serious safety concerns.

The automatic platform screen doors will be installed in phases across 191 metro stations, including the 35 stations that are already operational. Installation work has already begun at the underground stations on the Pink Line.

Since the doors open only after a train comes to a complete halt, they are expected to significantly reduce the risk of people entering the tracks and enhance passenger safety.

Room Freshener Spray Triggers Panic At Indiranagar Station

A recent incident at Indiranagar Metro Station highlighted the importance of maintaining security across the metro network.

On Thursday at around 7.30 pm, a masked individual allegedly sprayed a liquid substance at passengers exiting the Purple Line station before fleeing the scene. The spray created a smoke-like effect, prompting panic among commuters who initially feared it was a chemical attack.

Metro officials later confirmed that the substance was a room freshener and not a hazardous chemical. No injuries were reported. The Indiranagar Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the individual responsible for the incident.

BMRCL has urged passengers to follow metro rules and use the facilities responsibly, stating that adherence to regulations is essential to ensuring a safe, clean and efficient public transport system for everyone.