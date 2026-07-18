Konkan Railway may soon merge with Indian Railways, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said. He added that the move could boost infrastructure, improve passenger services and secure more Central funding. He also announced progress on the Vande Bharat survey and Barkur station redevelopment.

The Konkan Railway could soon be merged with Indian Railways, a move expected to strengthen railway infrastructure, improve passenger services and secure greater financial support from the Central Government, according to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary. He said the proposed merger would help secure additional funding for development projects and accelerate the modernisation of railway infrastructure across the Konkan region.

The MP was speaking on Friday after inaugurating newly installed lifts at Indrali Railway Station. Built at a cost of ₹2.26 crore, the lifts are expected to improve accessibility for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other passengers by making it easier to move between platforms.

Barkur Railway Station Set For Major Upgrade

Kota Srinivas Poojary said preparations are under way for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express service connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar. A survey for the proposed service is currently under way.

He also said a proposal worth approximately ₹14 crore has been submitted for the redevelopment of Barkur Railway Station and expressed confidence that it would receive approval soon.

Indrali Station Gets New Passenger Facilities

Speaking at the event, Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated hydrogen trains and around 75 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on the same day.

He said the inauguration of the new lifts at Indrali Railway Station was part of ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience, particularly for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Suvarna added that a night shelter for passengers had already been constructed at the station. He also said there are plans to beautify the station premises and widen the approach road in the future.

Officials Attend Inauguration Ceremony

Urban Development Authority Chairman Dinakar Herur, Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar and Konkan Railway Public Relations Officer Sudha Krishnamurthy were present at the event.

Karwar Regional Railway Manager Asha Shetty delivered the welcome address, while the programme was compered by Avinash Kamath. Senior Regional Manager of Konkan Railway Dileep Bhat delivered the vote of thanks.