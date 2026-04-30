Heavy rains in Bengaluru flooded the Bookworm store on Church Street, destroying 5,000 books worth ₹14 lakh. Staff rushed to save stock, but sudden water inflow caused major damage to the iconic bookstore.

Bengaluru: The heavy rains in Bengaluru are bringing out many heartbreaking stories. The city has already seen 7 deaths, several fallen trees, and damaged cars due to just one spell of rain. More than 8 people have been injured. Amidst all this, a beloved city landmark has been hit hard.

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Rainwater gushed into the popular Bookworm bookstore on Church Street. The flooding has destroyed about 5,000 books, with the total loss estimated at a massive ₹14 lakh.

A Favourite Spot for Book Lovers

Bookworm is one of Bengaluru's most well-known bookstores. It's a place where you can find almost any book, from rare old editions to the latest bestsellers. Book lovers from all over the city regularly visit the store. But after today's downpour, the shop was filled with water. Books were seen floating around, completely submerged and ruined.

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Staff Scramble to Save Books

The heavy rain, which included hailstones, came down so suddenly that water quickly entered the store. The staff tried their best to block the water and save the books, but the flow was too strong. In no time, the water level rose, damaging over 5,000 books. Now, the staff is working hard to pump the water out and are desperately trying to prevent the remaining books from getting spoiled.

A Store That Gave Free Books on World Book Day

Bookworm is not just a shop; it's a special place for the city's readers. It is famous for giving free books to visitors on World Book Day. The owner, Krishna Gowda, has been running this store for more than 28 years. He built this business out of his sheer love for books. Now, a single day of rain has washed away a significant part of his life's work.