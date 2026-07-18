Veterinary doctors in Chitradurga saved a sacred buffalo, known as 'Devara Kona', by performing a rare Ruminotomy surgery. The team removed nearly six buckets of undigested rice and payasam from the animal's stomach after it fell critically ill in Nagasamudra village.

Veterinary doctors in Chitradurga have saved the life of a sacred buffalo, locally known as a 'Devara Kona', after performing a rare surgery to remove a large quantity of undigested food from its stomach. The buffalo, from Nagasamudra village in Molakalmuru taluk, was in a critical condition after consuming a heavy meal of rice and payasam offered by devotees during a religious function.

Following the timely intervention of the Animal Husbandry Department, a team of veterinary doctors successfully performed a Rumenotomy surgery and removed the accumulated food, earning appreciation from villagers for their swift and dedicated efforts.

Food Remained Undigested For 10 Days, Buffalo's Condition Worsened

The buffalo, which is considered sacred by the villagers, had consumed a large quantity of rice and payasam during a recent religious event. However, the food remained undigested in its stomach for 10 days, leading to serious health complications.

The animal eventually stopped eating and drinking, while its stomach became severely swollen. As its condition deteriorated, villagers became deeply concerned about the health of the sacred buffalo and immediately sought medical assistance.

Vets Perform Successful Ruminotomy Surgery

After receiving information about the buffalo's condition, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department rushed to Nagasamudra village. A team of veterinary doctors led by Assistant Director (ADA) Dr Vijayakumar examined the animal and identified a major digestive blockage.

The doctors decided to perform a Rumenotomy, a surgical procedure involving an opening in the rumen, the first chamber of a cattle's stomach, to remove the accumulated material. Despite the complexity of the procedure, the surgery was successfully completed.

Six Buckets Of Food Removed From Buffalo's Stomach

During the surgery, doctors found a large quantity of rice and payasam that had remained inside the buffalo's stomach and had started decomposing. After careful efforts, the veterinary team removed nearly six buckets of undigested food from the animal's stomach.

The successful procedure provided immediate relief to the buffalo and helped stabilise its condition.

Buffalo Recovering, Villagers Thank Veterinary Team

Following the surgery, the buffalo was administered medicines and glucose to support its recovery. The animal's health has improved significantly, and it is now out of danger.

The villagers of Nagasamudra expressed their gratitude to Dr. Vijayakumar and his team for their timely intervention and efforts in saving the sacred buffalo. The incident has also highlighted the importance of prompt veterinary care in protecting livestock and animals in rural communities.