Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported two COVID-related deaths in May, marking the first fatalities after a long gap. Active cases have also doubled in two days, reaching 182 as of May 21. Health Minister Veena George advised caution as cases are likely to increase due to the Omicron subvariants LF7 and NB1.8, spreading in South Asia.

The State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) met to assess the situation. Of the 182 Covid cases reported in May, 57 was in Kottayam, 34 in Ernakulam, and 30 in Thiruvananthapuram. Those with symptoms are recommended to undergo Covid test. Instructions have been given to ensure adequate RTPCR kits and safety equipment.

It's advisable for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses to wear masks in public places and during travel. Masks are mandatory in hospitals. Healthcare workers must wear masks. Unnecessary hospital visits should be avoided. Frequent handwashing with soap is recommended. Treatment should be continued in the same hospital where it began, following protocols. The minister said private hospitals should take responsibility for treating the patients rather than sending them to other hospitals.

Further, Nipah virus prevention was discussed. Instructions were given to continue control room operations following protocols. The meeting assessed that the containment zone could be withdrawn due to the lack of disease spread.

With the approaching monsoon season, there's a possibility of increased dengue fever, leptospirosis, and waterborne diseases, requiring vigilance. Due to intermittent rainfall, field-level activities need to be strengthened. Local bodies have been asked to implement mosquito control measures. Hotspots should be identified and actions intensified. Under the Public Health Act, all hospitals, including private ones, must report diseases accurately. Each local body should have an action plan for preventive measures. All local bodies must prepare action plans by the end of this month.

Care should be taken to prevent waterborne diseases due to contaminated water. Vigilance is also needed against cholera and jaundice (Hepatitis A). The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, NHM State Mission Director, Health Department Director, Medical Education Department Director, Additional Directors of Health, RRT members, and others.